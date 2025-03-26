Cornish Metals Closes Final Tranche of Fundraising and Appoints Mr. James Whiteside to the Board of Directors

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (AIM/TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of the Fundraising previously announced on January 28, 2025 (the “Launch Announcement”). The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. James Whiteside has joined the Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Closing of the Fundraising

Proceeds of the Fundraising will be principally used to ensure that the Company can continue with its path to development through completing the shaft refurbishment and de-watering process, the start of early project works, ordering long lead items and completion of the project finance process and up to the point of the formal final investment decision at its South Crofty Tin Mine.

Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Launch Announcement unless otherwise indicated.

As previously announced, on March 18, 2025 all Resolutions were passed at the Special Meeting which granted the Company the necessary shareholder approvals to carry out the Fundraising, and on March 20, 2025, approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) was received to proceed to close the final tranche of the Fundraising.

Accordingly, Admission of, in aggregate, 583,325,689 Second Tranche New Shares occurred at 8.00 a.m. (London time) today (24 March 2025) at which point the Fundraising completed. The Second Tranche New Shares comprised: 17,705,101 Second Tranche Placing Shares; 356,911,283 NWF Subscription Shares; 191,320,934 Second Tranche VBR Subscription Shares; 245,004 Second Tranche Director Subscription Shares; and 17,143,367 Retail Offer Shares, raising gross proceeds of £46,666,055 (approximately C$83,406,240).

The Second Tranche New Shares are fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Common Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Following Admission, the total number of Common Shares of the Company in issue is 1,252,414,079. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 1,252,414,079 ("Total Voting Rights"). The Total Voting Rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

On Admission, Vision Blue Resources Limited now holds 29.14% of the Total Voting Rights and the National Wealth Fund Limited holds 28.50% of the Total Voting Rights.

For further details of the Fundraising, please refer to: (i) the Launch Announcement; (ii) the news release dated January 28, 2025 (Titled: “Result of Fundraising”); (iii) the news release dated January 31, 2025 (Titled: “Results of Retail Offer”); (iv) the news release dated February 7, 2025 (Titled: “Cornish Metals Closes First Tranche of Fundraising”); and (v) the news release dated March 18, 2025 (Titled: “Cornish Metals Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders”), copies of which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Participation by the Participating Directors constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Policy 5.9 of the rules and policies of the TSX-V and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 — Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Vision Blue Resources is also deemed to be a “related party” of the Company pursuant to MI 61-101 given that it holds more than 10% of the Company’s issued share capital. The “related party transaction” requirements under Policy 5.9 of the TSX-V and MI 61-101 do not apply to the Participation Right, since the subscription by Vision Blue of the VBR Participation Right Shares satisfies the exclusion from such requirements under Section 5.1(h)(iii) of MI 61-101. In connection with the Director Participations, the Company is relying on: (i) the exemption from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as a result of the Common Shares only being listed on the TSX-V and being admitted for trading on AIM; and (ii) the exemption from the minority approval requirement in section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares to be distributed to, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be received from, insofar as it involves interested parties (being, Vision Blue in respect of the Additional VBR Subscription and the Director Participations), exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation, the Second Tranche Placing Shares, the NWF Subscription Shares; the Second Tranche VBR Subscription Shares, the Second Tranche Director Subscription Shares and the Retail Offer Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months which expires on July 25, 2025, such hold period will only apply to trades (as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation) of such shares in Canada or through a market in Canada, such as the TSX-V.

In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Fundraising, total commission payable to the Placing Agents in respect of the Second Tranche Placing Shares is £195,820 (approximately C$349,990). All C$ equivalents of the amounts referred to in this announcement have been calculated using the Bank of Canada's closing exchange rate for January 24, 2025 of C$1.7873/£1.

Appointment of Mr. James Whiteside as a Non-Executive Director

Mr. Whiteside is the National Wealth Fund’s (“NWF”) nominated representative. Mr. Whiteside is a Director in Banking and Investments at NWF where he is responsible for critical minerals. He spent the first decade of his career at Lloyds Banking Group before joining NWF in August 2022. He developed NWF’s first critical minerals investment strategy and executed NWF’s first direct equity deal. Mr. Whiteside was named Young Finance Professional of the Year at the Insider Yorkshire Young Professionals Awards in 2024. He holds a Bachelors degree from the University of York.

The following disclosures are required regarding James Whiteside’s appointment pursuant to Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules").

James Robert Whiteside (aged 34) is currently, or has during the past five years been, a director of the following companies:

Current directorships and/or partnerships: Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): J Whiteside ltd

Cornish Lithium Plc

Beechwood (Block V) Management Company Limited -

Mr. Whiteside does not currently hold any shares in the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Don Turvey”

Don Turvey

Early Warning Disclosure by National Wealth Fund Limited, pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

As a result of the completion of the issuance of the Second Tranche New Shares NWF acquired beneficial ownership and control of 356,911,283 Common Shares, representing an ownership interest of 28.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Prior to completion of the issuance, NWF did not own or control any securities of the Company. The aggregate value of the NWF Subscription Shares subscribed by NWF is £28,552,902.64 (equivalent to approximately C$51,032,602.89, using an exchange rate of £1:C$1.7873, based on the Bank of Canada closing exchange rate on 24 January 2025 (the “Exchange Rate”) (or 8 pence (C$0.143 per NWF Subscription Share, using the Exchange Rate)). NWF acquired the NWF Subscription Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, NWF may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of the Company or continue to hold its current position. To obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by NWF in connection with this press release, please contact: James Whiteside at +44 (0) 7843 827 343. NWF’s address is 2 Whitehall Quay, Leeds, England, LS1 4HR.

Early Warning Disclosure by Vision Blue Resources Limited, pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues Prior to the Offering,

Prior to the entry into the VBR Subscription Agreement, Vision Blue held an aggregate of 138,888,889 common shares of the Company representing approximately 25.95% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. VBR also held (and continues to hold) 138,888,889 common shares purchase warrants (each, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of £0.27 (approximately C$0.502 based on the Bank of Canada's closing daily exchange rate for British pounds on March 20, 2025 of C$1.8595 per £1.00) for each Warrant Share for a period of 36 months expiring May 24, 2025.

Following the completion of the first tranche of the Fundraising, and immediately prior to closing of the second tranche of the Fundraising, Vision Blue held, in aggregate, 173,611,111 Common Shares, representing approximately 25.95% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

As at today's date, and following the completion of the second tranche of the Fundraising, Vision Blue holds, in aggregate, 364,932,045 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.14% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 138,888,889 Warrants. VBR has acquired the VBR Subscription Shares for investment purposes and intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis. VBR may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction, over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise. Vision Blue’s registered address is 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, GY1 2HL, Guernsey. For more information regarding the VBR Subscription, see Vision Blue’s press release dated February 3, 2025, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact: Aura Financial info@vision-blue.com; +44 207 321 0000.

