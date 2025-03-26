Cherokee Federal Grows Footprint in Military City, USA with New San Antonio Office

TULSA, Okla., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced the strategic expansion and relocation of its San Antonio, Texas operations to Oak Park, centrally located between Fort Sam Houston and Lackland Air Force Base.

The newly designed workspace on the seventh floor of Oak Park (1020 NE Loop 410, Suite 700, San Antonio, TX 78209) reflects the collaborative and high-performance environment of Cherokee Federal’s Tulsa headquarters. Designed to enhance teamwork and productivity, the office is strategically positioned to support the evolving needs of federal customers in the region. With more than 200 employees based in the Military City, USA area, the expansive space will support continued growth and enhance Cherokee Federal’s Texas presence.

“This move marks a significant step forward as we position our teams closer to key customers in a dynamic, modern environment,” said Lindsey Sage, senior vice president & chief performance officer at Cherokee Federal. “We’re excited to strengthen our partnerships throughout the region and drive continued growth and success.”

The relocation in San Antonio is part of Cherokee Federal’s broader effort to invest in communities integral to the U.S. government’s mission-critical operations. Last year, Cherokee Federal opened a new Washington, D.C. area office within Greensboro Park in Tysons Corner.

Cherokee Federal, comprised of more than 35 tribally owned federal contracting businesses, continues to drive economic growth while addressing complex global challenges through its workforce of more than 5,000 employees. The company earned its sixth consecutive ranking on Washington Technology’s Top 100 list last year, highlighting its continued success and leadership within the federal contracting landscape.

For more information on Cherokee Federal and current career opportunities, visit Cherokee-Federal.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.





