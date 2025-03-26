Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with Carlyle Secured Lending III

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“CGBD”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) announced today that CGBD shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the previously announced merger with Carlyle Secured Lending III (“CSL III”) at the special meeting held on March 26, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favor of the issuance of common stock in connection with the merger of CGBD and CSL III, with 96% of voting CGBD shareholders supporting the proposal. The transaction is expected to close on or about March 27, 2025, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Justin Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of CGBD and CSL III, said, “We thank shareholders for their approval and strong support of the transaction. We have conviction in the strategic benefits and value of the merger for both sets of shareholders, and we expect the combined company to create long-term value through increased portfolio scale and efficiency.”

About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. The Company focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. Further information is available at carlylesecuredlending.com.

About Carlyle Secured Lending III

CSL III is an externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. CSL III’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through assembling a portfolio of secured debt investments with favorable risk-adjusted returns. CSL III’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CSL III Advisor, LLC, an affiliate of Carlyle.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $441 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,300 people in 29 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

