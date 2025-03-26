Adeia Nominates Sandeep Vij to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), a leader in developing innovative technology solutions, today announced the nomination of Sandeep Vij, co-founder and managing partner of Argean Capital, to stand for election to Adeia’s board of directors at its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Vij is a seasoned technology executive with more than 25 years of experience across semiconductor design, intellectual property licensing, and technology investing. In 2018, he co-founded Argean Capital, a private investment fund. Previously, he served as chief executive officer of MIPS Technologies, where he revitalized the company and drove strategic growth through innovative technology solutions and licensing models.

Vij has also held various leadership roles at Cavium Networks, Xilinx, and Altera Corporation. Vij currently serves on the board of Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics and advanced materials with operations across numerous markets, including semiconductor manufacturing. He has extensive board experience spanning over 20 years, having served as a director on public company boards and across multiple committees.

Vij holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from San Jose State University and an MS in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

“We are excited about the prospect of Sandeep joining Adeia’s board of directors,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “Sandeep's deep expertise in the technology sector, particularly in semiconductors and intellectual property, combined with his significant leadership experience as a CEO and board member, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic growth initiatives. His broad understanding of the technology landscape will be a tremendous asset as we continue to drive innovation and expand our market leadership.”

Adeia also announced today that Raghavendra (Raghu) Rau, who has been a vital member of Adeia’s board of directors since 2020, will retire from the board and has decided not to stand for reelection at the Annual Meeting. Rau served as the chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee and made significant contributions to the company’s success during his tenure. Notably, his leadership during the separation from the company’s product business in 2022, and his tenure on the board of Adeia’s predecessor companies since 2015, have been instrumental in shaping Adeia’s strategic direction.

“On behalf of the entire team at Adeia, I want to express our deep gratitude to Raghu for his outstanding contributions over the past several years,” said Davis. “His leadership, particularly during the company’s successful separation and emergence as an independent, innovation-focused technology company, has been instrumental in positioning Adeia for long-term success. Raghu's guidance helped us establish a strong foundation as we embarked on this exciting new chapter, and we're well-positioned to build on the momentum he helped create.”

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading technology research company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future. Adeia's technology powers the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

