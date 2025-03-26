Cearvol Invites You to Discover the Future of Hearing Technology at AAA 2025

Shenzhen, China, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Audiology (AAA) annual conference is among the most influential global events in audiology, attracting hearing experts, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world. Cearvol is excited to participate in AAA 2025, dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration in hearing health technology.





Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

With years of dedication to hearing perception technology, Cearvol consistently invests in research and development, ensuring its products stand out among the best OTC hearing aids available today. The company holds numerous key patents in sound-processing technologies and has recently developed an online hearing test platform, enabling users to quickly and conveniently assess their hearing health without needing to visit a specialist.

Highlighting Our Featured Product: Wave





At AAA 2025, Cearvol will proudly introduce its flagship product, Wave. This advanced hearing aid device is equipped with sophisticated Digital Signal Processing (ENR/INR/AFC/OVR/NWR/RNS) and features WDRC 24-channel processing with NAL/NAL2 compensation, delivering a clear, natural auditory experience for individuals with hearing loss. Additionally, Wave incorporates a 40dB gain capability and a built-in health motion sensor, seamlessly integrating hearing assistance with health management.

Wave also includes an interactive touch-screen LCD charging case, allowing users to easily monitor device status and enjoy an intuitive user experience. Its impressive battery life offers 10-20 hours of usage per charge, with an additional 20 hours provided by the charging case. Furthermore, Wave supports remote microphones and TV streaming capabilities, making it simple to connect to smartphones, computers, and televisions, enriching users' daily auditory experience.

Experience Cearvol at AAA 2025





Visitors to Cearvol’s booth at AAA 2025 will find an engaging, interactive experience featuring live demonstrations of Wave’s innovative audio processing and user-friendly interface. Our technical experts will also be available on-site to answer questions and discuss industry insights.

We warmly welcome audiology professionals, industry peers, and interested visitors to join us and experience firsthand the latest advancements in hearing technology.

Visit Cearvol at Booth #642, Halls B1/B2 (Level 1), Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA, from March 26-28, 2025.

We look forward to seeing you at AAA 2025 and advancing the future of hearing care together.

