COTELL Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Smart Hotel Solutions & Luxury Hospitality Technology

Shenzhen, China, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COTELL, a global leader in smart hotel technology and luxury hospitality appliances, marks its 20th anniversary of revolutionizing the hospitality industry. Since its founding in 2004, COTELL has been the trusted partner of over 60,000 premier hotel brands—including Marriott, Hilton, ACCOR, IHG, and Ritz-Carlton—enhancing over 6 million guest rooms worldwide with cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions.

From AI-powered smart room control systems to premium hotel telephones, energy-efficient appliances, and high-speed hair dryers, COTELL continues to set new industry standards, offering unparalleled comfort, efficiency, and sustainability for hotels of all categories, from budget to luxury.

Pioneering the Future: AI-Driven Smart Guest Room Control

Revolutionizing Hospitality with Smart Guest Room Control System

Key Features & Benefits:

Voice-activated & AI-powered automation for lighting, temperature, and entertainment.

Smart energy management to reduce hotel operational costs and carbon footprint.

Predictive maintenance to enhance efficiency and reduce downtime.

Personalized guest experiences based on real-time behavioral insights.

By integrating AI hospitality technology, COTELL empowers hotels to boost guest satisfaction, streamline operations, and establish themselves as forward-thinking industry leaders.

Learn more about our Hotel room automation solutions at https://tr.ee/SmartGuestRoomControlSystem

Premium Hotel Telephones for Seamless Communication

COTELL's range of hotel telephones is designed to meet the diverse needs of the hospitality industry.

Top Models:

AU2080W Cordless phone – Programmable speed dial, premium metal base.

– Programmable speed dial, premium metal base. FG1088W Cordless phone – Sleek U-shaped metal design, crystal-clear call quality.

– Sleek U-shaped metal design, crystal-clear call quality. TE3000A, CH908A – Frosted ABS plastic finish, ideal for guest rooms, lobbies, and bathrooms.

With cutting-edge voice clarity and ergonomic design, COTELL’s hotel telephones ensure seamless connectivity for a superior guest experience.

Upgrade your hotel’s communication system today: https://tr.ee/hoteltelephones







Supersonic Hair Dryers: Combining Power and Safety

Designed for luxury hotels and premium guest experiences, COTELL’s high-speed hair dryers feature billion-level negative ions for hair protection, advanced motor technology, and intelligent safety mechanisms.

Flagship Models:

• GS-610H & GS-620H – 1500W power, rapid hot & cold air circulation, noise reduction.

• GS-630H – 1600W, 110,000 RPM motor, foldable & travel-friendly design.

• Upcoming 1875W Model – The future of luxury hotel hair dryers with next-gen performance and efficiency.

Each model is engineered with 3-layer safety protection, including smart temperature control, heat-resistant materials, and high-temperature shutdown, ensuring guest safety and product longevity.

Discover COTELL’s high-speed hair dryers at：https://tr.ee/Hairdryer









Eco-Friendly Hotel Appliances: Energy Efficiency & Guest Comfort

COTELL is committed to sustainable hospitality solutions, offering energy-efficient, user-friendly appliances that enhance guest convenience while reducing environmental impact.

Electric kettles:

COTELL provides eco-friendly, energy-efficient appliances, including safe and user-friendly kettles, enhancing guest comfort while reducing environmental impact.

Key Features:

Safety – Anti-dry protection, auto shut-off, and high-temperature safety.

Quiet & Comfortable – Silent boiling and insulated handles for a peaceful stay.

Durable & Hygienic – Made with 304 food-grade stainless steel for easy cleaning and durability.

Smart & Efficient – Large capacities mean fewer refills, and user-friendly designs make them easy to use.

Model Highlights:

• AQ-580 & AQ-570 – One-button temperature control and silent boiling.

• AQ-560 & AQ-509 – Insulated handles, steam-sensing tech, and clear water-level indicators.

• AQ-680 – Insulated handle and triple safety protection.

These kettles combine safety, efficiency, and ease, ensuring guests have a comfortable and stress-free stay.

Explore our water kettles at: https://tr.ee/electric-kettle





Mini- fridges& Coffee Makers:

Compact, energy-saving mini-bars to keep beverages fresh.

Customizable coffee machines for a luxury in-room brewing experience.

In-room safes:

Dual password protection & eco-friendly materials for guest security.

Customizable storage solutions to fit modern hotel room designs.

By combining innovation with sustainability, COTELL ensures that its hotel appliances deliver top-tier performance while minimizing energy consumption.

Commitment to Quality & Future Innovation

COTELL’s products are certified under ISO 9001 quality assurance standards and undergo rigorous safety and durability tests to meet the highest hospitality industry requirements.

Looking ahead, COTELL is integrating AI-driven air purification technology into its smart hotel systems, effectively eliminating:

Formaldehyde, cigarette smoke, mold, PM2.5, viruses, and bacteria.

Unpleasant odors, ensuring fresh and healthy air in every hotel room.

Remote management capabilities for hotel staff to monitor air quality in real-time.

As hotels adapt to the future of sustainable, AI-powered hospitality, COTELL remains at the forefront, pioneering smart guest room solutions for the next generation.

COTELL: Your Strategic Partner in Hospitality Innovation

For 20 years, COTELL has been more than a supplier—it has been a strategic partner for hotels seeking to enhance guest satisfaction, maximize operational efficiency, and lead industry innovation.

Partner with COTELL today and transform your hotel with cutting-edge technology, luxury hospitality solutions, and AI-powered automation.

Visit https://www.cotell.biz/ to discover our hotel automation solutions and elevate your hospitality experience.