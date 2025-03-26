NamSys Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NamSys Inc. (the “Company”) (CTZ – TSX-V), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and/or alternative authorized Canadian trading systems to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 1,343,186 common shares of the Company, representing less than 5% of the Company's presently issued and outstanding common shares (the "NCIB"). The NCIB remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The NCIB will commence on March 27, 2025 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 1,343,186 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) March 26, 2026. Under the NCIB, the Company may not acquire more than 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares in any 30-day period.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the Company’s underlying value and prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's common shares represents an appropriate use of the Company’s financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its broker for the NCIB (the "Broker"). The NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and/or alternative authorized Canadian trading systems, and the purchase and payment for the common shares will be made from the Company's existing working capital at the market price of the applicable securities at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by the Broker. All common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic purchase plan ("APP") with the Broker as the designated broker. The APP provides a set of standard instructions to the Broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the APP. The Broker will determine the timing of these purchases in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the Company and subject to the policies of the TSXV, applicable securities laws and the terms of the APP.

To the Company’s knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any securities to the Company during the course of the NCIB. The Company completed a normal course issuer bid on August 30, 2024, under which the Company purchased 422,600 common shares at an average price of $0.94 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $397,244.

A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by the Company with the TSXV in respect of the NCIB can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys’ proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Jason Siemens, President & CEO

‪(289) 748-3685‬; mailto:ir@namsys.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including the success of the Corporation’s sales strategies.