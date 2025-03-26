Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BBAI). The investigation concerns whether BigBear and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 18, 2025, BigBear submitted a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that there would be a delay in filing its annual 10-K report. The Company stated that it would need to restate previously reported financial results for its 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. In addition, the Company will also need to restate individual quarterly results for 2023 and 2024. On this news, the price of BigBear shares declined by $0.52 per share, or nearly 15%, from $3.49 per share on March 17, 2025, to close at $2.97 on March 18, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BigBear securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

