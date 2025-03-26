Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against CorMedix Inc. (“CorMedix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CRMD). The investigation concerns whether CorMedix and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 25, 2025, CorMedix issued a “business update” including net revenue guidance for the first half of 2025 of $50-$60 million (the “Guidance”) that fell below consensus analyst estimates. As CorMedix further revealed, the Guidance shortfall was driven by its “Large Dialysis Operator” customer, which had previously informed CorMedix of “operational resource constraints” that would delay its implementation of CorMedix’s DefenCath product. In response to this Guidance news, the price of CorMedix shares fell by $2.40 per share, from $11.09 per share on March 24, 2025, to close at $8.69 on March 25, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

