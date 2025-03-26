Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Stockholder News: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against UCTT

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) securities between May 6, 2024 and February 24, 2025. Ultra Clean is a developer and supplier of subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) Misled Investors Regarding Demand for the Company's Products in China

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the demand for Ultra Clean's products and services in the domestic Chinese market. In truth, Ultra Clean’s optimistic reports of significant growth and increased earnings potential fell short of reality as they failed to incorporate the impending weaker demand due to issues one of its major customers was facing, extended qualification timelines, and inventory absorption, particularly given the volatility of the semiconductor industry.

On February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean published fourth quarter and full year 2024 fiscal results and hosted an associated earnings call, where the Company’s executives revealed that Ultra Clean was facing “demand softness” in China. In particular, Ultra Clean was facing decreased demand in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption. On this news, the price of Ultra Clean’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $36.06 per share on February 24, 2025 to $25.90 per share on February 25, 2025, a decline of over 28%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 23, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

