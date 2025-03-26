Federman & Sherwood Investigates ALN Medical Management for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into ALN Medical Management with respect to their recent data breach. In March 2024, ALN identified suspicious activity related to certain systems being hosted by a third-party service provider. Upon learning of this activity, ALN promptly took steps to ensure the security of its systems, isolated the impacted environment, and launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that certain files and folders within its third-party hosted environment were accessed or taken by an unauthorized actor between March 18, 2024 and March 24, 2024. The following personal information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, financial information, medical information, health insurance information, driver’s license number and government-issued ID number.

