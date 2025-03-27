Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Distribution Proposal

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Bank”) today announced that its Board of Directors has agreed, in its ordinary meeting held on this same date, to propose to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 24, 2025, the distribution of 30% of the profits for the 2024 fiscal year, corresponding to the amount of $112,988,077,742 as a dividend to shareholders, among the total of the Bank's 216,340,749 validly issued shares in circulation. Therefore, if approved as indicated, a dividend of $522.2690513195920 per share would be distributed. Additionally, it will be proposed to the Shareholders’ Meeting that the remaining 70% of the profits be retained.

The dividends that are approved will be available to shareholders starting on May 7, 2025. In this regard, shareholders who are registered in the Shareholder Registry at midnight on April 30, 2025, that is, those who are registered in said registry 5 business days prior to the payment date, will be entitled to receive dividends.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl