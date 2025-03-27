Amaran Biotech Wins "Best CDMO in Automated Aseptic Filling"

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaran Biotech, a next-generation Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), was honored with the "Best CDMO in Automated Aseptic Filling" award at the Taiwan Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025, held yesterday (March 26) at the Hilton Taipei Sinban. Organized by the renowned international consulting firm IMAPAC, the award recognizes Amaran Biotech’s outstanding contribution to advancing automated aseptic filling solutions in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The Taiwan Biopharma Excellence Awards celebrate organizations, technologies, and experts that drive innovation and excellence in biomanufacturing and research—delivering faster, cost-effective, and higher-quality solutions to accelerate the advancement of the biopharmaceutical industry. The award ceremony was held alongside IMAPAC’s 12th Biologics World Taiwan 2025 and 4th Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine Asia 2025, gathering nearly 300 leading professionals from Taiwan's top biopharmaceutical, vaccine manufacturing, and biologics companies.

Amaran Biotech successfully introduced Taiwan's first fully automated aseptic filling line in 2022. Utilizing the Cytiva (Vanrx) SA25 robotic aseptic filling system, the company has significantly reduced the risk of human intervention in the filling process, enhancing drug safety. This state-of-the-art technology provides high-quality, low-waste filling solutions for high-value biologics, including protein therapeutics, antibody drugs, and nanoparticle-based drug. This system supports various container types, including vials, pre-filled syringes, and cartridges, with an impressive filling accuracy of 99.99%.

During her acceptance speech, Dr. Tessie Che, Chairperson and General Manager of Amaran Biotech, stated, “We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from IMAPAC. This award belongs to our entire team! When we made the decision to build our automated aseptic filling line in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges—international engineers were unable to travel to Taiwan for on-site installation. Nevertheless, through close remote collaboration with the equipment manufacturer, our team successfully completed the installation. We overcame every obstacle, ensuring our facility met stringent regulatory standards set by the FDA, EMA, ICH, PIC/S, and ISPE. Moving forward, Amaran Biotech is committed to leveraging high-tech innovation, including AI integration, to deliver comprehensive, customized CDMO services and become a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing.”





About Amaran Biotech

Amaran Biotech is a CDMO (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization) specializing in drug process development, analytical services and cGMP manufacturing of high-value biopharmaceuticals. Amaran Biotech’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is in the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park and has been granted the PIC/S GMP certification from the TFDA since 2017. The company has also been audited and fully qualified by the regulatory agencies and third-party auditors from the USA and the EU. In 2020, Amaran Biotech officially became a subsidiary of OBI Pharma. In 2024, its Building C received the Green Building Certification from Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior. Dr. Tessie Che, Chairperson and General Manager of Amaran Biotech, has extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries and successfully led the register and commercialize the antibiotic drug DIFICID® (Fidaxomicin) in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

