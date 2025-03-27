SUTNTIB AB “Tewox” has acquired two Lidl store buildings in Jurbarkas and Panevėžys

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The special closed-end real estate investment company AB Tewox (hereinafter referred to as the Investment Company) and UAB Lidl Lietuva have completed a transaction for the acquisition of two Lidl store buildings. The Investment Company acquired the stores in Jurbarkas, Dariaus ir Girėno st. 83, and in Panevėžys, Klaipėdos st. 109, each with an area of approximately 2,000 sq. m. The buildings have long-term lease agreements with UAB Lidl Lietuva, which will use the proceeds to continue the company’s expansion strategy in Lithuania.

Luminor bank has provided financing of 6.7 mEUR for the acquisition. The Investment Company was advised by the law firm TGS Baltic and Lidl Lietuva was represented by the law firm Sorainen.





