MEXC DEX+ Introduces the Rising Star Event to Support Market-Worthy Projects





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of the Rising Star Event, featuring the platform's new DEX+ feature. This initiative is designed to better integrate and interact with DEX and CEX listings, offering exciting opportunities to engage with promising projects in crypto. The Rising Star helps identify market-worthy projects in an early stage, providing them with a platform to gain increased exposure and liquidity.

MEXC DEX+ is a hybrid product that enables users to trade directly on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) through the MEXC App and website, giving users the ability to trade over 10,000 tokens available on Raydium and pump.fun. Rising Star is an innovative ranking system within MEXC's DEX+ that identifies market-worthy projects based on community votes and trading activity through a points-based system. The top-ranked project at the end of each round will have the opportunity to be listed on MEXC's Spot and Futures markets. Users can accumulate points by actively trading a project's token, propelling it to the top of the leaderboard for a chance to be listed, which provides increased exposure, liquidity, and market visibility.

With an increasing number of on-chain assets and projects becoming key investment targets, the Rising Star aims to bridge the gap between DEX and CEX listings. Although these projects offer promising investment opportunities, they often face challenges due to a lack of liquidity and marketing support. The Rising Star event allows project communities to trade and support their tokens on DEX+, showcasing their engagement and backing. Rankings are entirely determined by trading activity, ensuring a transparent, unbiased, and merit-based selection process. This approach helps MEXC identify high-potential tokens that garner strong community and market support, enabling MEXC to provide the necessary visibility and support to solidify their presence in the market.

"At MEXC, we strive to be a comprehensive platform that not only facilitates seamless trading but also helps users identify promising projects in the crypto space. Meanwhile, MEXC has made significant efforts to identify and support promising projects at an early stage. Through initiatives like the Rising Star event, we provide emerging projects with the marketing and listing support they need to succeed. By integrating DEX and CEX listings, we create an environment where high-potential tokens can gain the exposure and liquidity they deserve, enabling them to thrive in the competitive crypto market," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.

MEXC recently launched DEX+ and formed strategic partnerships with pump.fun . In the future, DEX+ will support more DEXs and blockchain ecosystems, and MEXC is committed to driving innovation and supporting emerging projects in crypto. With the launch of Rising Star, every trader plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of cryptocurrency and advancing market growth, while also supporting these promising projects through a transparent system. To learn more details, please visit: link

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

