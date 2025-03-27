Stefanini Recognized As An Exceptional Performer In Whitelane Research’s 2025 BeLux IT Sourcing Study

BRUSSELS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini Group, a global leader in technology solutions and a trusted innovation partner, has been named an Exceptional Performer in the Workplace Services category of Whitelane Research’s 2025 BeLux IT Sourcing Study. This prestigious recognition underscores Stefanini’s commitment to delivering customer-centric, innovative workplace solutions tailored to the needs of BeLux businesses.

Stefanini as an Exceptional Performer in Customer Satisfaction:



Ranked #2 in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT)

86% in Digital Workplace Services (DWS)

87% in overall satisfaction



The 2025 study, based on insights from over 800 IT sourcing relationships across BeLux, highlights Stefanini's ability to deliver exceptional service, foster client trust, and drive digital transformation.

Stefanini is the only company that ranks in the TOP 3 out of 34 providers across all four satisfaction dimensions, and this outstanding performance is directly reflected in KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to quality and innovation.

Stefanini stands out across the four key satisfaction dimensions, achieving remarkable percentages in the following areas:

Service Delivery Dimension – 89% in Service Delivery Quality – Ensuring top-tier execution and operational efficiency. Relationship Dimension – 89% in Account Management Quality – Building strong client relationships and driving growth opportunities. Commercial Dimension – 87% in Price Level – Providing cost-effective services aligned with market expectations. Transformation Dimension – 76% in Innovation and 78% in Transformation – Leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive digital evolution and ensure sustained business success.

“At Stefanini, we understand the unique challenges faced by BeLux businesses in their digital transformation journey,” said Rik Demeulemeester, VP of Sales at Stefanini Group. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and our continuous effort to provide tailored solutions that enhance efficiency and drive innovation across the region.”

The report highlights workplace services as a critical area for outsourcing growth, with organizations increasingly seeking partners that can deliver secure, innovative, and cost-effective solutions. Stefanini’s strong ranking reflects its ability to address these needs with agility, helping clients stay ahead in today’s competitive market.



Our collaborative approach to co-creation and our ability to provide scalable, reliable services are showcased in our customer case video testimonials – discover how some of our clients, Mazda, Hydro, Evonik, and Nordzucker, have leveraged our solutions. These organizations have entrusted Stefanini to optimize their workplace operations, enhance security measures, and facilitate digital transformation.

Explore Stefanini’s Workplace Solutions.

Sustained Excellence Reflected in NPS

Stefanini EMEA’s 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73.8 demonstrates a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. This marks the fourth consecutive year of improved NPS scores, underscoring Stefanini’s dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

About Whitelane Research

Whitelane Research is a leading independent research organization specializing in IT sourcing across Europe. For over a decade, they have provided invaluable insights through their renowned studies, featuring feedback from 2,000+ client organizations evaluating over 6,000 IT sourcing relationships annually. With more than 500 in-depth interviews with IT executives conducted each year, Whitelane Research serves as the definitive authority in identifying Europe’s top-performing service providers.

About Stefanini

For over 35 years, Stefanini has been a trusted global technology solutions partner, helping organizations navigate complexity and unlock opportunities. From workplace services to digital transformation and beyond, Stefanini delivers scalable, sustainable, and client-focused solutions that drive measurable success.



For more details on Stefanini’s recognition in the 2025 BeLux IT Sourcing Study, visit https://whitelane.com/2025-belux/

Learn more about Stefanini’s Workplace Solutions.

Media Contacts:

Diana Iosu

Corporate Communication Senior Advisor, DiFine PR

diana.iosu@difinepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1ad8b68-55ed-4a33-a605-291458d54a5d