New Eclipse Foundation Research Examines Key Challenges Shaping Open Source Software Adoption in the Automotive Industry

BRUSSELS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today published the final report in its landmark three-part research series on the use of open source software in the automotive ecosystem. Titled Challenges Facing Open Source Software in the Automotive Ecosystem , the report explores the unique challenges developers and decision-makers encounter when leveraging open source software in today’s software-defined vehicle (SDV) landscape.

“Open source has emerged as one of the most transformative forces in modern vehicle design,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “But any significant paradigm shift is bound to introduce some challenges. Our goal with this report is to shine a light on these challenges so the community can address them collaboratively, smoothing the path forward for SDV innovation.”

Key Findings:

Performance, security, and customisability are core open source benefits: Both decision-makers and developers agree that improved performance, stronger security, and customisability are the top advantages of OSS.

Both decision-makers and developers agree that improved performance, stronger security, and customisability are the top advantages of OSS. Integration Challenges and Sustained Performance Improvements Require Ongoing Investment: These same stakeholders view integration complexity, continual real-time performance improvements, and scalability as potential “technical blockers” that demand strategic investment.

These same stakeholders view integration complexity, continual real-time performance improvements, and scalability as potential “technical blockers” that demand strategic investment. Management Demands and Predictability Remain Concerns: Long-term planning, compliance, and dependency management were flagged—especially by decision-makers—as critical areas needing careful oversight.

Long-term planning, compliance, and dependency management were flagged—especially by decision-makers—as critical areas needing careful oversight. Cost Savings Drive Business Value, While Standardisation and Interoperability Drive Engineering Value: Both of these benefits help to justify and alleviate business and technical challenges.

Both of these benefits help to justify and alleviate business and technical challenges. Foundation Support Strengthens Trust and Confidence in OSS Projects: Respondents overwhelmingly agree that open source foundation stewardship is critical as a source of credibility, stability, sustainability, and guidance for open source projects.



Recommendations for Developers, Business Leaders, and Policy Makers

In addition to presenting key findings, the report outlines actionable insights for key stakeholders:

For Software Developers: Advocate for streamlined OSS integration through improved tooling, documentation, and processes. Engaging with foundations and open source communities is key to accessing resources and ensuring long-term project viability.

Advocate for streamlined OSS integration through improved tooling, documentation, and processes. Engaging with foundations and open source communities is key to accessing resources and ensuring long-term project viability. For Business Leaders: Recognise that while OSS offers clear benefits, realizing its full value requires strategic investment in integration, maintenance, governance, and management resources.

Recognise that while OSS offers clear benefits, realizing its full value requires strategic investment in integration, maintenance, governance, and management resources. For Policymakers: Support policies that strengthen the role of OSS foundations in fostering project stability, security audits, and transparent governance frameworks.



This report follows two prior publications:

1. Driving Innovation & Building Safer Cars with Open Source Software , focused on the application of functional safety in software-defined vehicle design.

2. Driving Efficiency and Sustainability: The Business Value of Open Source Software in the Automotive Industry , showcasing the transformative business impact of OSS in the automotive sector.

Commissioned by the Eclipse Foundation’s Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group , the study surveyed 300 automotive developers and business leaders from leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The findings underscore the critical role of OSS in driving flexibility, innovation, and efficiency within the industry.

Join the Eclipse SDV Community

Explore opportunities to contribute to the global hub for software-defined vehicle innovation and collaboration. Our diverse membership of industry leaders is driving real-world innovation that is shaping the future of the automotive industry. We provide an inclusive platform where companies of all sizes can engage and contribute on equal footing. Find more details about joining us at sdv.eclipse.org/membership .

About Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle

Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) , a working group within the Eclipse Foundation, supports the open source development of cutting-edge automotive technologies that power the programmable vehicles of the future where software defines features, functionality, and operations. With over 50 members, including leading automotive manufacturers, global cloud providers, technology innovators, and key supply chain partners, the initiative has strong industry backing. The working group's mission is to provide a collaborative forum for developing and promoting open source solutions tailored to the global automotive industry. Adopting a “code first” approach, Eclipse SDV focuses on building the industry's first open source software stacks and associated tools that will support the core functionalities of next-generation vehicles.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Schwartz Public Relations (Germany)

Gloria Huppert/Marita Bäumer

Sendlinger Straße 42A

80331 Munich

EclipseFoundation@schwartzpr.de

+49 (89) 211 871 -70/ -62

514 Media Ltd (France, Italy, Spain)

Benoit Simoneau

benoit@514-media.com

M: +44 (0) 7891 920 370