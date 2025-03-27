Registration Now Open: Clinical Evaluation of Medical Device Software and Software as a Medical Device Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2025)

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Evaluation of Medical Device Software and Software as a Medical Device Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide a clear understanding of the clinical evaluation requirements and their practical application for software products, including AI/ML-based devices.

Whether developing new medical software for more precise diagnosis and targeted treatment or a healthcare app for individuals concerned about their health, manufacturers are tasked to appreciably prove to authorities the safety, quality, and effectiveness of their products. The evaluation of clinical safety and performance, as well as the overall benefit-risk profile of the product, through a critical assessment of relevant data, is one of the key requirements for the manufacturers of medical device software and a focus area for regulators.

It will also provide advice on how to determine the type and amount of data needed to sufficiently support the intended medical purpose and (individual) clinical claims, with many practical examples and analysis of differences between the EU MDR and FDA approach.

Benefits of attending

Gain an in-depth understanding of the requirements for clinical evaluation and how to apply them to different types of medical device software, including AI/ML-based devices

an in-depth understanding of the requirements for clinical evaluation and how to apply them to different types of medical device software, including AI/ML-based devices Understand how to establish measurable endpoints for clinical claims

how to establish measurable endpoints for clinical claims Find out how to define and generate sufficient clinical and/or performance data to meet the safety and performance requirements of your software device

out how to define and generate sufficient clinical and/or performance data to meet the safety and performance requirements of your software device Witness the role of human factors and risks

the role of human factors and risks Learn how to retrieve and use literature data effectively

how to retrieve and use literature data effectively Identify residual clinical risks and determine whether post-market clinical follow-up is required

residual clinical risks and determine whether post-market clinical follow-up is required Provide robust documentation in support of the clinical safety and performance of your device

robust documentation in support of the clinical safety and performance of your device Hear about frequent pitfalls of clinical regulatory submissions

about frequent pitfalls of clinical regulatory submissions Ensure continuing compliance throughout the software lifecycle

Certifications

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Clinical and regulatory affairs professionals

Medical software R&D engineers and scientists

Product and programme managers

Quality assurance professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to clinical evaluation

The regulatory framework of gathering clinical evidence for devices and international differences (EU, US and UK.)

Clinical evaluation during the software lifecycle

Clinical vs performance evaluation

Definitions, purpose, deliverables

Process and key characteristics

Role of literature and state-of-the-art

Selecting data sources

Defining acceptance criteria

Evaluation of indirect benefits and risks

How to define a scope and a level of clinical evidence for medical device software

Validation of clinical association, technical performance and clinical performance

Role of validation and usability

Considerations for AI/ML - devices

Case studies - clinical evaluation of medical device software

Clinical trials and validation studies

Selecting appropriate study design and implications

Development and validation of AI/ML devices (cohort, case-control)

Clinical performance studies

Application of standards

Generating evidence of effectiveness

Evidence for Health Technology Assessment

Clinical trials and validation studies - continued

Reporting guidelines and checklists

Challenges of mHealth trials

Regulatory and ethical considerations

Clinical evaluation post-market

Implementing post-market clinical follow-up for medical device software

Real-world evidence





Speakers:



Zuzanna Kwade

Agfa Healthcare



Zuzanna Kwade is Medical Affairs Manager, Agfa Healthcare. Zusanna holds a PhD in Biochemistry and has more than ten years of experience in clinical and medical research. She is the co-author of several white papers on regulatory aspects of clinical research.



Since 2016, she has been actively involved in Clinical Evaluations according to MEDDEV 2.7.1 (Rev.4) for multiple devices, including high risk hardware devices and medical software. She also represents COCIR in the European Union Task Force on clinical evaluation of software.







For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhapud

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.