CMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Management and Leadership (ONLINE EVENT: April 23, 2025 & ONLINE PORTAL)

Effective management and leadership are critical to organisational success and professional growth. The CMI Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Management and Leadership, offered by ACUDEMY, is the most comprehensive qualification at Level 3, designed to equip current and aspiring managers with advanced skills and knowledge.

Building on the foundations of the Award and Certificate, this diploma delves into a wide range of management and leadership principles, including team development, performance management, problem-solving, and strategic thinking. Accredited by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), this qualification is globally recognised, offering a significant boost to your professional profile and career opportunities.

With a self-paced e-learning format, the programme is designed to fit around your schedule, providing maximum flexibility without compromising on the depth of learning.

Course Delivery - All Levels

The course is a self-study course. It is delivered via an online Virtual Learning Environment (VLE)

All course materials are available online

Course Assessment: All Levels

Completion of an assignment for each unit

No examinations

Study Support: All Levels

Upon registration, Students are allocated a UK-based Tutor to provide support and assistance throughout the course and completion of assignments.

This course can be completed in 12 - 18 months, as long as you are prepared to work with our trainers and meet the course requirements.

Within our offering this will give you the following access:

CMI Registration

CMI Official Examination and Certification

Access to Acudemy Online Platform and Resources.

Required Study Time - All Levels

6 weeks per unit

You will be given a timetable to follow

Upon completion, you will receive your CMI Qualification.

This program puts aspiring and early-career managers on a guided development pathway to becoming fully-fledged Chartered Manager. This qualification aligns with CMI Professional Standards and the Apprenticeship Standards for the Team Leader/Supervisor ST0384/01.

What are the Course Entry Requirements?

To enroll in this course, you should be at least 18 years old and have a good understanding of the English language and writing. It is also beneficial if you are currently working in an organization or have previous experience in one, so that you can apply your skills and knowledge.

What are the Course Completion Requirements?

To complete this course, you will be marked on an assignment for each unit you study. Learners must complete any combination to a minimum of 370 Total Unit Time (TUT) hours, 37 credits to achieve this qualification.

What is provided with the Course?

Course Material

Aftercare Course Support

Key Topics Covered:



Compulsory units for CMI Level 3:

CMI 330: Organisational Awareness for First Line Manager (8 credits)

CMI 331: Approaches to Managing and Leading People and Teams (7 credits)

CMI 332: Stakeholder Communication for First Line Managers (8 credits)

CMI 333: Delivering Organisational Activities (6 credits)

CMI 334: Contributing to the Management of Change (8 credits)

The course is completed using an easy online portfolio system.

