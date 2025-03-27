Airbnb's Digital Transformation Strategy 2025: Accelerators, Incubators and Innovation Programs

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Airbnb 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Airbnb's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Airbnb operates as a global online marketplace for lodging and tourism experiences. Its primary activities involve facilitating unique stays and experiences for guests, provided by hosts across the world. The company's major services include accommodation, rentals, and tourism activities. Airbnb serves a diverse customer base, including hosts who list their properties and experiences as well as guests seeking authentic local experiences. The company has operations in nearly every country and region across the globe, with a significant presence in large geographies such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, and South Korea.



The report provides information and insights into Airbnb's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

