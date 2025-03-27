The Future of Foodservice in Indonesia to 2028: From Pandemic Pain to Recovery - Indonesia's $39.9B Foodservice Market Eyes 10.7% Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia - The Future of Foodservice to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Indonesian foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.



This report includes:

Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of Indonesian channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR and coffee and tea shops, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'.

Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

The foodservice profit sector generated revenue of IDR607.8 trillion ($39.9 billion) in 2023, having declined at a negative CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-23. The drop was primarily due to the pandemic-related operational restrictions on restaurants, which severely impacted the sector during 2020 and 2021. Chain operators fared better than independent operators, owing to their greater financial stability and quick adaptation to changing consumer demands.

Many operators in the profit sector focused on diversifying their offerings and improving delivery systems to cater to consumers who sought convenient and novel offerings during 2018-23. The profit sector is expected to register growth of 10.7% during 2023-28. A lot of government initiatives such as the easing of the visa process, better flight connectivity, and the development of new tourist destinations will help the country attract tourists, thereby contributing to the growth of profit sector in the forecast period.



Report Scope

Macro context: Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry. Profit sector channels: A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then present a section on each of the three key profit sector channels. These key "deep-dive" channels are quick-service restaurant (QSR), full-service restaurant (FSR), and coffee & tea shop. The report structure for each of these channels is explained on the next page page.

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then present a section on each of the three key profit sector channels. These key "deep-dive" channels are quick-service restaurant (QSR), full-service restaurant (FSR), and coffee & tea shop. The report structure for each of these channels is explained on the next page page. Cost sector channels: A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector.

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, and coffee & tea shop) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Summary & Key Points Metrics Key Players Who? Why? What? Where? What Next?

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) Summary & Key Points Metrics Key Players Who? Why? What? Where? What Next?

Coffee & Tea Shop Summary & Key Points Metrics Key Players Who? Why? What? Where? What Next?

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Company Coverage:

McDonald's

Yum! Brands

Top Food Indonesia

Eka Bogainti

Pioneerindo Gourmet International

Sederhana Citra Mandiri

PT Sinar Solaria

Pendekar Bodoh

SIMPLE ABADANMITRA

Starbucks Corporation

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

La Kaffa International

Jiwa Group

Fore Coffee

