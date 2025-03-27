Web3MEXC Announces CORN (CORN) Listing with Massive 149,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of CORN (CORN) on both spot and futures markets, scheduled for March 28, 2025 (UTC). The listing on MEXC will be accompanied by an exciting Airdrop+ rewards event totaling 149,000 USDT.

CORN represents a next-generation blockchain solution built on Arbitrum Orbit, offering unprecedented scalability and efficiency for Bitcoin-centric applications. The project introduces groundbreaking features including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero technology for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. By supporting Stylus, CORN enables developers to create smart contracts using multiple programming languages, pushing the boundaries of blockchain innovation.

To celebrate the CORN listing, MEXC will launch an extraordinary Airdrop+ event with a massive 149,000 USDT prize pool. The event, which will run from March 27 to April 6, 2025, will offer multiple opportunities to participate:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 80,000 USDT in Futures bonus (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 3: Invite new users and share 19,000 USDT in Futures (For all users)

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising Web3 projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 of those being initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings at 461 and the fastest listing speed. Additionally, the exchange consistently adds new tokens in bi-weekly cycles, showcasing its exceptional ability to quickly capture market trends.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to enhance its platform by providing advantages such as low fees, deep liquidity, a wide selection of trending tokens, and daily airdrops, enabling traders to access high-potential projects early, receive generous rewards, and enjoy an optimal trading experience.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 34 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

