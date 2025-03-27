Kroger's 2025 Digital Strategy Revealed: How Kroger is Reinventing Retail Through Innovation

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: The Kroger Co. - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into The Kroger Co's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.

The Kroger Co. (Kroger) is a popular retailer in the US operating thousands of supermarkets, multi-department stores and fulfillment centers. As of February 3, 2024, the company operated 2,722 supermarkets under numerous local banner names across the US. Of the 2,722 supermarkets, 2,257 had pharmacy outlets and 1,655 had fuel centers.

Kroger operates its supermarkets under one of the following formats: multi-department stores, combination food and drug stores (combo stores), price impact warehouses, and marketplace stores. Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Food4Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Pay Less Super Markets, and Smith's are some of Kroger's retail store brands.



The report provides information and insights into Kroger's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

