Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Market Report 2025: Hydrogen Boom in MEA - 23.5 mtpa Pipeline Signals Export Ambitions

Many countries in the Middle East and Africa are scaling up their hydrogen production. While some of this hydrogen will support domestic decarbonization efforts, the majority is intended for export to demand markets. Africa is set to host 4 out of the 10 largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects, and is focussing on green hydrogen production, leveraging its vast renewable resources. The Middle East on the other hand is focussing on blue hydrogen production, leveraging its vast refinery infrastructure.



The MEA region aims to rapidly establish itself as a key player in the global hydrogen market. Although the region currently accounts for only 11% of global active hydrogen capacity, a pipeline of large-scale low-carbon hydrogen projects is set to significantly enhance its global standing. Several African countries, chiefly Egypt, Mauritania, and Morocco are aiming to leverage their abundant renewable energy resources to produce cost-competitive green hydrogen.

While some of this hydrogen will support domestic decarbonization efforts, the majority is intended for export to demand markets such as Europe. In contrast, the Middle East is pursuing a diversified low-carbon approach, with companies investing in both green and blue hydrogen. This strategy capitalizes on the region's existing refinery infrastructure and experience, while also aiming to position the Middle East as a supplier to global markets.



Key Highlights

MEA active capacity is currently 0.21mtpa

MEA upcoming electrolyzer capacity is currently 211GW

MEA upcoming capacity is currently 23.5mtpa

Middle East and Africa currently account for only a small share of the global hydrogen market (11% of the global market share)

80% of upcoming hydrogen capacity in the MEA region lies within its early stage feasibility projects

Egypt is expected to lead future hydrogen production in Africa and Oman is expected to lead future hydrogen production in the Middle East

Out of the 10 largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects globally, four are based in Africa

Scope

MEA's low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook

Key regional projects

Key companies operating in MEA's hydrogen market

Hydrogen end-use sectors

Hydrogen policy in the Middle East and Africa

Deal activity related to hydrogen in MEA

Company filings analysis of MEA headquartered companies

