Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Market Report 2025: Hydrogen Boom in MEA - 23.5 mtpa Pipeline Signals Export Ambitions

Many countries in the Middle East and Africa are scaling up their hydrogen production. While some of this hydrogen will support domestic decarbonization efforts, the majority is intended for export to demand markets. Africa is set to host 4 out of the 10 largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects, and is focussing on green hydrogen production, leveraging its vast renewable resources. The Middle East on the other hand is focussing on blue hydrogen production, leveraging its vast refinery infrastructure.
The MEA region aims to rapidly establish itself as a key player in the global hydrogen market. Although the region currently accounts for only 11% of global active hydrogen capacity, a pipeline of large-scale low-carbon hydrogen projects is set to significantly enhance its global standing. Several African countries, chiefly Egypt, Mauritania, and Morocco are aiming to leverage their abundant renewable energy resources to produce cost-competitive green hydrogen.
While some of this hydrogen will support domestic decarbonization efforts, the majority is intended for export to demand markets such as Europe. In contrast, the Middle East is pursuing a diversified low-carbon approach, with companies investing in both green and blue hydrogen. This strategy capitalizes on the region's existing refinery infrastructure and experience, while also aiming to position the Middle East as a supplier to global markets.
Key Highlights
- MEA active capacity is currently 0.21mtpa
- MEA upcoming electrolyzer capacity is currently 211GW
- MEA upcoming capacity is currently 23.5mtpa
- Middle East and Africa currently account for only a small share of the global hydrogen market (11% of the global market share)
- 80% of upcoming hydrogen capacity in the MEA region lies within its early stage feasibility projects
- Egypt is expected to lead future hydrogen production in Africa and Oman is expected to lead future hydrogen production in the Middle East
- Out of the 10 largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects globally, four are based in Africa
Scope
- MEA's low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook
- Key regional projects
- Key companies operating in MEA's hydrogen market
- Hydrogen end-use sectors
- Hydrogen policy in the Middle East and Africa
- Deal activity related to hydrogen in MEA
- Company filings analysis of MEA headquartered companies
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.
- Develop market insight of active and upcoming capacity and latest trends of the sector.
- Analyze the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likelihood of projects' completion.
- Identify the demand in key application areas for both regions, with particular focus on transport, ammonia and methanol, iron and steel.
- Analyze how the MEA market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position itself as a key global hydrogen export hub.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market
- MEA future leaders in green and blue hydrogen production
- Low-carbon hydrogen market
- Middle East and Africa in a global context
- Leading countries in the regional hydrogen market
- Largest upcoming projects globally
- Largest upcoming projects in the Middle East
- Largest upcoming projects in Africa
- MEA hydrogen capacity in high and low-case scenarios
- Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers
- Major barriers to low-carbon hydrogen deployment
- Demand in Key Application Areas
- Key MEA countries' targets and demand focus
- Intended use sectors for low-carbon hydrogen in Africa
- Intended use sectors for low-carbon hydrogen in the Middle East
- Transportation
- Iron & steel
- Ammonia & chemicals
- Natural gas & gas blending
- Refining
- Hydrogen sector challenges
- Policies, Projects, and Key Players
- MEA climate targets vs hydrogen targets
- Africa hydrogen policy
- Middle East hydrogen policy
- MEA hydrogen funding
- MEA hydrogen deal activity
- MEA hydrogen corporate filings
