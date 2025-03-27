WOO X warns of liquidity squeeze for early-stage tokens amid surge in volatility

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early-stage tokens are facing a liquidity squeeze as market volatility, driven by US fiscal shifts and global uncertainties, makes it harder for underfunded projects to compete with better-funded ones, according to WOO X Research, the research arm of centralized crypto trading firm WOO X.

To address these challenges, WOO X has launched Swap Spotlight, a new section under ‘Markets’ alongside Spot and Futures. This feature allows CEX users to easily trade early-stage tokens with real-time price quotes from market makers, offering instant execution without the common slippage in DEXes. These tokens are exclusive to Swap Spotlight within WOO X and are not tradable on spot or futures markets. As they gain traction, they may eventually transition into broader markets.

“Valuable early-stage projects struggle to gain traction due to the liquidity squeeze in today’s volatile market. For example, during the peak of TRUMP, when the token surged over 100x in just a few days, underfunded projects struggled to gain attention, leaving them unable to compete for visibility or liquidity in the market," said Pat Zhang, Head of Research at WOO X.

WOO X Swap Spotlight addresses this challenge by giving traders early access to high-potential tokens with guaranteed execution and no slippage. This ensures they don’t miss out on emerging onchain opportunities. At the same time, it provides these projects with increased exposure and early access to liquidity outside of the typical onchain markets.

"What WOO X Swap Spotlight offers is early access to tokens and opportunities before their prices are fully discovered. Since it's an RFQ (Request for Quote) model, the price is guaranteed—there’s no slippage, and users pay exactly what they see on the screen. To put it in perspective, this is similar to over-the-counter (OTC) trading, where buy or sell orders don’t impact the market price, unlike typical market buys and sells that can cause price fluctuations," said Bryan Chu, Chief Strategy Officer at WOO X.

WOO X Swap Spotlight curates a list of promising early-stage tokens, offering exclusive access to these assets. Unlike traditional CEXes where liquidity is often constrained, the tokens featured in Swap Spotlight are supported by real-time price quotes from market makers, allowing users to trade seamlessly. What sets Swap Spotlight apart is its highly curated selection, handpicked by the WOO X Research team, which provides expert insights into high-potential tokens.

Swap Spotlight is an educational and informational initiative only and does not constitute an endorsement or guarantee of listing on WOO X, nor does it guarantee any financial return. Tokens are selected based on various factors, including community interest, traction, and market trends. Users should conduct their research and exercise caution when making investment decisions.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal advice, or professional advice of any kind. While we have made every effort to ensure that the information contained herein is accurate and up-to-date, we make no guarantees as to its completeness or accuracy. The content is based on information available at the time of writing and may be subject to change.

Cryptocurrencies involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of digital currencies can be extremely volatile, and you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before participating in any staking or investment activities.

We strongly recommend that you seek independent advice from a qualified professional before making any investment or financial decisions related to cryptocurrencies or staking. We shall in NO case be liable for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information contained in this article.