Uruguay Telecom Operators Country Report 2025, with Antel, Movistar Uruguay, Claro Uruguay, TCC, Nuevo Siglo, Monte Cablevideo, Cablevision Uruguay and DirecTV Uruguay

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Uruguay today with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Uruguay will increase at a CAGR of 0.8%, from $1.49 billion in 2023 to $1.55 billion in 2028, supported by revenue growth in the mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow from $515.7 million in 2023 to $701.3 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by more demand for mobile data services, continued growth in mobile internet subscriptions, particularly on 4G/5G accesses.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Uruguay.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Uruguay will increase at a CAGR of 0.8% during the 2023-2028 forecast period.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by growing demand for mobile data services and by the expansion of 4G and 5G accesses.

Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a 1.5% CAGR, supported by demand for high-speed connectivity, growth in fiber broadband and fixed wireless connections, on the back of ongoing fixed broadband network coverage expansion across the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

Antel

Movistar Uruguay

Claro Uruguay

TCC

Nuevo Siglo

Monte Cablevideo

Cablevision Uruguay

DirecTV Uruguay

