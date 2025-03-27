Patient Portals Market Research Report 2025-2030: Emergence of Smart Technologies in Patient Portals, and Shift from Desktop-based to Mobile-first Design Patient Portals

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Portals Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Patient Portals Market was valued at USD 3.92 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.50%.

The global patient portals market report consists of exclusive data on 40 vendors. The market is highly competitive, with several leading, growing, and emerging players operating across the global patient portal market. The market is expected to witness significant growth as new entrants collaborate with major software vendors to establish their presence.

Key players such as Athenahealth, Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Oracle, Solutionreach, Updox, and Veradigm LLC account for the largest market shares. These companies are focused on expanding their geographical presence, enhancing their product portfolios to meet client requirements and international regulatory standards, and improving the efficiency of their offerings. These strategies collectively strengthen their market positions and drive growth in the patient portal market.



North America dominates the global patient portal market with the largest share of over 34% in 2024. The North American region demonstrates promising and sustained market growth, driven by advancements in the healthcare sector, increasing awareness and acceptance of patient portals, mandatory EHR integration, and a significant patient population with rising healthcare demands.

These factors collectively accelerate market growth in the region. More than 60% of the population in North America is moderately aware of patient portals, and over 50% have used at least one patient portal platform. This high level of awareness significantly contributes to the region's market growth. Additionally, over 70% of hospitals in the region utilize EHR systems, improving patient access to medical records and facilitating seamless communication and engagement between patients and healthcare professionals.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Smart Technologies in Patient Portals



Worldwide, the healthcare industry is becoming more and more advanced, of these patient portals are not left behind. The continued developments in patient portals show that the future of patient portals is likely to involve more advanced technologies and personalized features. Advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) help to improve patient care with patient portals. AI and ML help providers identify patterns in patient information, offer more personalized treatment consultations, and predict patient health outcomes. AI in healthcare is one of the major trends poised to shape more secure patient portals, transforming how healthcare services and solutions are assessed and delivered.



Shift from Desktop-based to Mobile-first Design Patient Portals



Mobile-first design is a web-design approach that focuses on creating digital products for mobile devices first, before designing for other healthcare devices. The future of patient portals is majorly influenced by the adoption of mobile-first design, indicating the significant use of tablets and smartphones in daily life.

This emerging trend represents a fundamental shift in how patient portals are designed, conceptualized, and experienced, primarily focusing on optimizing the user experience for mobile devices. Patient portals that were most commonly designed for desktop computers are now being designed, reimagined, and tailored for mobile platforms, acknowledging the growing preferences for accessing healthcare services and information on the go, anywhere and anytime.



The Growing Demand for Patient Engagement and Communication



The global healthcare industry is becoming more patient-centric and driving demand for more convenient and reliable sources to improve patient engagement and communication. Patient portals are becoming popular online gateway of communication between health professionals, clinical staff, and patients.

For healthcare professionals, the way health practices are communicated and educates patients is a significant factor in determining healthcare success; where patient portals have become widely used by health professionals. Patient portals are becoming key tools to communicate with the patient, and it led to better patient engagement. In addition, through engagement and communication, healthcare professionals are experiencing more convenience in delivering appropriate diagnoses to the patient.



Cost Saving and Health Improvement with Patient Portals



Patient portals are positively impacting healthcare businesses in several ways, health improvement and cost management are two of the major factors widely demanded by health settings, healthcare professionals, and patients. Patient portals highly reduce the cost of hospitals as well as patients. With patient portals, hospitals can shorten the hospital stays.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

General Barriers to Patient Portal Use



Patient portals have generally not been developed/created to optimize user functionality. Furthermore, some technically advanced patient portals are difficult to navigate and not user-friendly. Sometimes users of patient portals reported that they are not able to view their health information electronically and some users also experienced frustration and challenges with the portals and their usability. In addition, sometimes patients report difficulties and frustrations with the portals and their usability.

New users experienced frustration with the efforts and time to set up electronic access through their providers, understand each portal user's interface, and manage multiple passwords for different portals. Patients feel difficulties and are also often unclear about whether the information they accessed could be electronically transmitted or downloaded. The Government Accountability Office Report 2020 reported that many patients reported that the information was often not presented in helpful ways or was incorrect or even incomplete. Some patients also reported that there is no simple way to correct or flag incorrect information in the portal.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product: The integrated segment holds the largest market share. This is because patient portals are integrated with EHRs/EMRs that provide complete health information with added benefits in comparison with standalone patient portals.

By Software: The custom development segment shows the highest growth of 13.87%. The segment is driven by specialized features, such as improved communication, personalized information-sharing capabilities, and improved patient adherence.

By Delivery Mode: The cloud & web-based delivery mode segment accounts for the largest market share in 2024 as it is considered a more promising method as it offers several features, including easy access, real-time data sharing, and improved patient engagement.

By End User: The hospital segment holds the largest market share of over 40% in 2024, driven by the wide adoption of patient portals with growing awareness and the increasing need for managing health information.

By Geography: North America dominates the global patient portal market with the largest share of over 34% in 2024. The region has shown promising and continued market growth with the development in healthcare sectors, rising awareness and acceptance of patient portals, and mandatory integration of EHRs.

Growth Factor: The global patient portals market is set to grow due to the emergence of smart technologies in patient portals and the shift from desktop-based to mobile-first design patient portals.

