Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White Floor Space, IT Load, Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing 2024-2028

This report covers the Latin America data center market, providing information on the colocation data centers.
Brazil dominates the upcoming data center market in Latin America with more than half of the total power capacity.
The existing data center capacity in Latin America is over 1.3 GW on full build, while upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 2 GW.Almost 1GW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025
Some of the emerging data center locations are Argentina, Peru and Paraguay.About $15 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Latin America by 2030
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed analysis of 230 existing data centers
- Detailed analysis of 87 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (230 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (87 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major operators/investors covered in this Latin America data center database include:
- 247 Data Centers
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adentro
- Air Link Communications
- Amazon Web Services
- Anacondaweb
- Angola Cables
- Antel
- ARSAT
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Blue NAP Americas
- Centrilogic
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- CloudHQ
- CTEX
- Cybolt
- Datalab
- DHAmericas
- DialHost
- Digicel Group
- E-Commerce Park
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Elea Data Centers
- Entel
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVEO
- Fujitsu Caribbean
- G2K
- Gigared
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- HostDime
- HostName
- Huawei Technologies
- InterNexa
- IPLAN
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Kyndryl
- Latechco
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Link Telecom
- Matrix
- MDC Data Centers
- Megatelecom
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Microsoft
- Nabiax
- National Computer Center
- Navegalo
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- Netglobalis
- NextStream (Nabiax)
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX
- Optical Networks (Win Empresas)
- PowerHost
- Provincia NET
- Prumo Logistica
- Quantico Data Center
- Qxygen
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- Scala Data Centers
- Serveris
- Sky Online
- Soluti
- SONDA
- Supernova and Mapa Investimentos
- Surfix Data Center
- SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones SA
- Takoda (TIVIT)
- Tecto (V.tal)
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telmex (Triara)
- Tigo
- UFINET
- Um Telecom
- Unifique
- Win Empresas
- WireNet
