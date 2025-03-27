Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White Floor Space, IT Load, Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Latin America data center market, providing information on the colocation data centers.

Brazil dominates the upcoming data center market in Latin America with more than half of the total power capacity.

The existing data center capacity in Latin America is over 1.3 GW on full build, while upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 2 GW.Almost 1GW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025

Some of the emerging data center locations are Argentina, Peru and Paraguay.About $15 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Latin America by 2030

Key Market Highlights





Detailed analysis of 230 existing data centers

Detailed analysis of 87 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (230 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (87 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major operators/investors covered in this Latin America data center database include:

247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Air Link Communications

Amazon Web Services

Anacondaweb

Angola Cables

Antel

ARSAT

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Blue NAP Americas

Centrilogic

Cirion Technologies

Claro

CloudHQ

CTEX

Cybolt

Datalab

DHAmericas

DialHost

Digicel Group

E-Commerce Park

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Elea Data Centers

Entel

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

Fujitsu Caribbean

G2K

Gigared

GlobeNet Telecom

Google

Grupo Gtd

HostDime

HostName

Huawei Technologies

InterNexa

IPLAN

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Kyndryl

Latechco

Layer 9 Data Centers

Link Telecom

Matrix

MDC Data Centers

Megatelecom

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Microsoft

Nabiax

National Computer Center

Navegalo

Neogrid (TecPar)

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX

Optical Networks (Win Empresas)

PowerHost

Provincia NET

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Qxygen

S&A Consultores Asociados

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Sky Online

Soluti

SONDA

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones SA

Takoda (TIVIT)

Tecto (V.tal)

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telmex (Triara)

Tigo

UFINET

Um Telecom

Unifique

Win Empresas

WireNet

