Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White Floor Space, IT Load, Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing 2024-2028

This report covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East with almost 60% of the total power capacity. Almost 650 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025. The existing data center capacity in the Middle East is almost 1 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 4 GW.

Around $12 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in the Middle East by 2027.

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 160 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 114 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (160 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (114 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major operators/investors covered in this Middle East data center database include:

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Agility

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar project

Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

Cizgi Telekom

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Datacenters

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Datacenter Vaults

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Ezditek

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

Gulf Data Hub

Hqserv

Infinity

Injazat

Isttelkom

Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)

Keystone

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

MedOne

Meeza

Mega Data Centers

Mobily

Morohub

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Omantel

Ooredoo

Oxagon

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Radore Hosting

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

Techtonic

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8e4ru

