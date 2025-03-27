Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White Floor Space, IT Load, Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.
Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East with almost 60% of the total power capacity. Almost 650 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025. The existing data center capacity in the Middle East is almost 1 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 4 GW.
Around $12 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in the Middle East by 2027.
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 160 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 114 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (160 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (114 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major operators/investors covered in this Middle East data center database include:
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Agility
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Alfnar project
- Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Bynet Data Communications
- Cizgi Telekom
- CloudAcropolis
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Datacenters
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- Desert Dragon Data Center
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)
- EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Ezditek
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)
- Gulf Data Hub
- Hqserv
- Infinity
- Injazat
- Isttelkom
- Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)
- Keystone
- Khazna Data Centers
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Mega Data Centers
- Mobily
- Morohub
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park
- Omantel
- Ooredoo
- Oxagon
- PacificControls
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Radore Hosting
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Data Center
- Serverfarm
- Serverz Data Center
- sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
- Techtonic
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8e4ru
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.