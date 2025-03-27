WisdomTree Issuer ICAV - Q1 2025 Distributions

For Immediate Release: 27-Mar-25
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)
paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2025.
Announcement Date: 27-Mar-25
Ex-Date: 03-Apr-25
Record Date: 04-Apr-25
Payment Date: 17-Apr-25
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.1488
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.0864
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.2172
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.1146
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.1507
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1183
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000IGMB3E1
|GBP
|0.049*
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.0831
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000LRRPK60
|GBP
|0.0429*
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst)
|IE00030Y2P41
|USD
|26.0571
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|0.4364
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|0.4985
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|0.437*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|0.4672*
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.5595
|WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP
|IE0003UH9270
|GBP
|0.1411
|* * Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 26 March.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Karen Campion +353 1 776 0406
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684