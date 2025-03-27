Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 Feauring AirTrunk, NEXTDC, CDC, Equinix, Global Switch, DCI Data Centers, Keppel Data Centres, Digital Realty, STACK

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Data Center Market was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.58 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.93%

This report analyses the Australia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Australia data center market features all the major global and regional operators. Leading colocation providers in the Australia data center market include AirTrunk, NEXTDC, Canberra Data Centres (CDC), Equinix, Global Switch, DCI Data Centers, Keppel Data Centres, Digital Realty, STACK Infrastructure, and others.

Global cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud are establishing and expanding their operations in the Australia data center market. AWS continues to grow its cloud footprint, capitalizing on the expanding digital economy of the country, while Microsoft has expanded its cloud operations in both Sydney and Melbourne.

NEXTDC has established many data centers in the Australia data center market and has many facilities in line for setting up in the future. However, the market share is likely to change during the forecast period as other operators are involved in the development of additional data center facilities that are likely to go live during the forecast period.

The current market trends are showing a notable increase in investments in self-built data centers by major tech players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. These companies are actively expanding their infrastructure to enhance their cloud services, improve data processing capabilities, and ensure greater reliability for their customers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The number of third-party data center facilities in the Australia data center market is gradually growing, with a good start. Australia is an established market in the APAC region and has around 143 existing colocation data centers spread across the country, with most of them being in Sydney and Melbourne.

Australia is recognized for its advanced infrastructure and robust technological ecosystem, which establish it as a powerhouse and one of the most developed data center hubs in APAC. The country has a well-established framework that supports the growth and efficiency of data center operations, attracting numerous international and local operators.

Sydney and Melbourne are particularly favored by these operators due to their strategic geographic locations, access to reliable power sources, and a strong talent pool. This preference further reinforces Australia's position as a key player in the global data center landscape and highlights its potential for continued growth and investment.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Australia data center market?

How many MW of power capacity will be added across Australia from 2025 to 2030?

What is the growth rate of the Australia data center market?

What factors are driving the Australia data center market?

Which cities are included in the Australia data center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Australia



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Australia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Australia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (thousand square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Australian data center industry landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Australia data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia Facilities Covered (Existing): 143 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 32 Coverage: 21 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Australia Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Australia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

AUSTRALIA DATA CENTER MARKET'S VENDOR LANDSCAPE

VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Lenovo

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Supermicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

A W Edwards

Aurecon

Benmax

BGIS

DEM

FDC Construction & Fitout

FKG Group

Greenbox Architecture

HDR

Hutchinson Builders

Icon Construction

ISG

John Holland

Kapitol Group

Linesight

Manteena Group

Nilsen

Paramount Airconditioning

Parratech

SCEE Group

Stowe Australia

Taylor Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Everett-Smith

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

Kohler Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

THYCON

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

5G Networks

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services

CDC Data Centres

DC Two

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Equinix

Edge Centres

Fujitsu

Global Switch

Leading Edge Data Centres

Keppel Data Centres

Macquarie Data Centres

Microsoft

NEXTDC

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

New Entrants

Doma Infrastructure Group

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Supernode

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS IN AUSTRALIA

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Sydney

Melbourne

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Sydney

Melbourne

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Sydney

Melbourne

Other Cities

