CIRRO Fulfillment strengthens French operations with new fulfilment centre in Paris Region

PARIS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment , operating under the legal entity JS LOGISTICS in France, a global e-commerce fulfilment provider, announces the expansion of its storage capacity and operational capabilities at the Saint-Mard II Logistics Centre in Parc d'Activités de la Goële, Saint-Mard, France. This expansion strengthens CIRRO Fulfillment’s logistics infrastructure to better serve customers across France and Western Europe.

The newly launched 39,000-square-metre fulfilment centre offers high-quality Class A warehouse space with multiple loading docks, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, and secure site access. As a BREEAM In-Use certified facility, it reflects CIRRO Fulfillment’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The separation of passenger car and heavy goods vehicle traffic enhances operational efficiency, while proximity to nearby amenities benefits employees and logistics partners.

Located in the North of the Paris Region, the Saint-Mard Logistics Centre boasts seamless connectivity to major transportation routes. Just 13.2 km from Charles-De-Gaulle Airport, it offers direct access to Highway N2, Highway A1, and the A104 motorway, ensuring efficient last-mile delivery. Its prime location enables reach to over 10.1 million consumers and 4.4 million households within a 60-minute drive.

“Expanding our operations at the Saint-Mard II Logistics Centre is a crucial step in strengthening our fulfilment capabilities in Europe,” said Charles Lu, Head of Business Development Europe at CIRRO Fulfillment. “This facility enhances our ability to support e-commerce businesses with world-class logistics solutions while reinforcing our commitment to sustainability.”

With this expansion, CIRRO Fulfillment continues to scale its global network, ensuring that brands and retailers have the infrastructure and resources needed to meet the growing demands of the e-commerce market.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a global leader in e-commerce fulfilment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 2.3 million square metres of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO Fulfillment delivers seamless, reliable, and cost-effective logistics and fulfilment services worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Email: pr.fulfillment@cirroglobal.com

Website: www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88bdb233-b3b1-43cb-9953-1ee11f56c4ae