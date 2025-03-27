Restaurants Canada appoints Nicolas Filiatrault as its new Chair of the Board

Toronto, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada announced Nicolas Filiatrault, Quebec-based CEO of Benny&Co., as its new Chair of the Board at its Annual General Meeting of the Members, held on March 26. Nicolas succeeds outgoing Board Chair Jeremy Bonia.

“I'm deeply honoured and carry a profound sense of responsibility in stepping into the role of Chair of Restaurants Canada's Board of Directors,” said Filiatrault. “While facing significant trade challenges, I'm confident our industry's resilience, creativity, and collective determination will allow us to adapt and innovate. Having witnessed major transformations over my near-decade involvement with Restaurants Canada, I've seen our sector's ability to overcome adversity. By working together, sharing insights, and supporting one another, we can overcome adversity and continue to serve Canadians with passion and excellence.”

Filiatrault has been the CEO of Quebec's largest family-owned rotisserie chain, Benny&Co., since November 2023. From his arrival at the company nearly 15 years ago, he has worked closely with Jean Benny, President of Benny&Co., to carry out the ambitious vision of the eight founding brothers of the family business established in 1960. As Director of Finance, and then Vice President of Finance and Administration, he implemented the family franchise system and created the company's administrative, accounting, and financial teams.

As Chair, Filiatrault will lead the Board, provide strong leadership to the Directors, and support the CEO while ensuring governance best practices and executing the Board’s directives. He will collaborate with President and CEO Kelly Higginson to strengthen the organization’s advocacy for the foodservice industry as she and the team execute the strategic goals of the organization.

In addition to Filiatrault’s new role, Restaurants Canada is appointing eight new members to its board: Sarah Chown, Metropolitain Brasserie, Ontario; Meeru Dhalwala, Lilia Restaurant, British Columbia; Musette Fowke, Integrated Food Systems Inc, Manitoba; Vanessa Fracheboud, Mandy’s, Quebec; Phoebe Fung, Vin Room, Alberta; Ben Osmow, Osmow’s Inc, Ontario; Cara Piggot, Boston Pizza; and Claudia Vorlaufer, Earls Restaurants, British Columbia.

Filiatrault succeeds Jeremy Bonia, an accomplished Newfoundland & Labrador-based restaurateur and sommelier, who was elected as Chair in April 2023. Bonia played an integral role in supporting Higginson as she stepped into the President and CEO role and leading the organization through its post-pandemic period of shifting policy priorities.

“I am immensely grateful to Jeremy for his years of service on Restaurants Canada’s board and for his support to me personally. His contributions have left a lasting mark on the organization and helped us become stronger than ever,” said Higginson. “In his new role, Nicolas will build on Jeremy's foundation, leading the board by uniting Directors, fostering board development, showing strong leadership, and supporting me and the Restaurants Canada team.”

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a $120 billion industry employing nearly 1.2 million Canadians and is the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada.