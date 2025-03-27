Sachem Capital Reports Full Year 2024 Results

BRANFORD, Conn., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH), a real estate lender specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We remain focused on effectively managing our loan portfolio and protecting our capital as we continue our efforts to navigate challenging financial and real estate markets. These efforts include managing our debt load and the associated carrying costs and selling non-performing loans, which should reduce the allowances for credit losses that have been a drag on earnings. We continue to evaluate attractive opportunities to invest capital while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation approach. With our experienced team, we remain confident that growth will return as we leverage strong industry relationships and work to increase shareholder value.”

Results of operations for year ended December 31, 2024

Total revenue was $57.5 million compared to $64.7 million in 2023. The decline in revenue was primarily due to fewer originations and a reduction in the number of loans held for investment. Also, interest income, fee income from loans and other investment income was lower compared to 2023. Interest income in 2024 was $43.2 million compared to $49.3 million for 2023. On the other hand, income from partnership investments increased approximately 48.8%, year-over-year.

Total operating costs and expenses for 2024 were $75.3 million compared to $49.7 million in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase of $21.3 million in provision for credit losses and a $1.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses. These increases were offset by lower interest and amortization expense of $1.4 million.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for 2024 was $43.9 million, or $0.93 per share compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $12.1 million, or $0.27 per share for 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of the year ended December 31, 2024 were $492.0 million compared to $620.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to net reduction in loans held for investment by $130.5 million. Total liabilities as of December 31, 2024 were $310.3 million compared to $390.8 million as of December 31, 2023, with the primary decreases coming from the repayment of unsubordinated unsecured five year notes that matured in 2024, in the aggregate principal amount of $58.3 million, and the paydown of lines of credit balances in the aggregate amount of $21.8 million.

Total indebtedness at year-end was $301.2 million. This includes: $226.5 million of notes payable (net of $3.7 million of deferred financing costs) and $74.7 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of the amounts due under various credit facilities and the mortgage loan on the Company’s office building.

Total shareholders’ equity at year-end 2024 was $181.7 million compared to $230.1 million at year-end 2023. The change was primarily due to an operational total net loss for the year of $39.6 million and preferred and common stock dividends declared and paid of $15.7 million.

Dividends

Over the course of 2024, the Company paid an aggregate of $4.3 million in dividends to holders of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and $11.4 million to the holders of its common shares.

On February 24, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.484375 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock, payable on March 31, 2025 to Series A Preferred Stock shareholders of record on March 15, 2025.

On March 6, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share payable to common shareholders of record on March 17, 2025. The dividend is expected to be paid March 31, 2025.

The Company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the Company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or before March 31, 2025. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the Company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (unaudited) (audited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,066 $ 12,598 Investment securities (at fair value) 1,517 37,776 Loans held for investment (net of deferred loan fees of $1,950 and $4,647) 375,041 494,588 Allowance for credit losses (18,470 ) (7,523 ) Loans held for investments, net of allowances for credit losses 356,571 487,065 Loans held for sale (net, of valuation allowance of $4,880 and $0) 10,970 — Interest and fees receivable, net 3,768 8,475 Due from borrowers, net 5,150 5,597 Real estate owned, net 18,574 3,462 Investments in limited liability companies 53,942 43,036 Investments in rental real estate, net 14,032 10,554 Property and equipment, net 3,222 3,373 Other assets 6,164 8,956 Total assets $ 491,976 $ 620,892 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $3,713 and $6,048) $ 226,526 $ 282,353 Repurchase agreements 33,708 26,461 Mortgage payable 1,002 1,081 Lines of credit 40,000 61,792 Accrued dividends payable — 5,144 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,377 2,322 Advances from borrowers 4,047 10,998 Below market lease intangible 665 665 Total liabilities 310,325 390,816 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,306,748 and 2,029,923 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 46,965,306 and 46,765,483 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 47 47 Additional paid-in capital 256,956 249,826 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 316 Cumulative net earnings 35,518 75,089 Cumulative dividends paid (110,872 ) (95,204 ) Total shareholders’ equity 181,651 230,076 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 491,976 $ 620,892





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues (unaudited) (audited) Interest income from loans $ 43,154 $ 49,265 Fee income from loans 8,594 10,699 Income from limited liability company investments 5,239 3,522 Other investment income 391 1,209 Other income 122 54 Total revenues 57,500 64,749 Operating expenses Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 27,798 29,190 Compensation and employee benefits 6,824 6,932 General and administrative expenses 6,841 4,955 Provision for credit losses related to available-for-sale debt securities — 809 Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment 26,928 5,588 Change in valuation allowance, loans held for sale 4,880 — Impairment loss on real estate owned 492 794 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and property and equipment, net (439 ) 88 Other expenses 1,952 1,354 Total operating expenses 75,276 49,710 Operating (loss) income before other (loss) income (17,776 ) 15,039 Other (loss) income Gain on equity securities 178 860 Loss on sale of loans (21,973 ) — Total other (loss) income, net (21,795 ) 860 Net (loss) income (39,571 ) 15,899 Preferred stock dividend (4,304 ) (3,795 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (43,875 ) $ 12,104 Basic (loss) earnings per Common Share $ (0.93 ) $ 0.27 Diluted (loss) earnings per Common Share $ (0.93 ) $ 0.27 Basic weighted average Common Shares outstanding 47,413,012 44,244,988 Diluted weighted average Common Shares outstanding 47,413,012 44,244,988



