67 Percent of Developers Say AI Has Increased Pressure to Deliver Faster – At a Pace That’s Becoming Unrealistic

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HackerRank , the Developer Skills Company, today unveiled the developer hiring, AI and upskilling trends shaping 2025. In the latest release of its annual Developer Skills Report, HackerRank found disparities in how AI is currently used among the developer community. At the same time, hiring expectations and employment satisfaction are changing, with some 40 percent of developers planning to leave their current jobs within a year. This confluence of factors is making it imperative that companies ensure that workforce strategies keep pace with talent or risk losing out to the competition.

Leveraging millions of real-world interactions from the HackerRank platform and survey responses from 13,372 developers representing 102 countries, HackerRank’s Developer Skills Report offers a data-driven look at the developer landscape in 2025. High-level findings indicate:

97 percent of developers use AI, but deep adopters see greater gains than casual users. Developers leaning into AI are getting more done and completing projects faster.

use AI, but deep adopters see greater gains than casual users. Developers leaning into AI are getting more done and completing projects faster. With an average one-third of code now AI-generated, companies have come to expect faster output, which is raising pressure on developer talent. The heaviest users report that 48 percent of their code is AI-generated.

of their code is AI-generated. Developers’ biggest concerns for 2025 are advancing their careers and keeping up with new technologies. Sixty-one percent of developers without learning opportunities plan to leave their current roles within a year rather than wait for companies to invest in them.

without learning opportunities plan to leave their current roles within a year rather than wait for companies to invest in them. 74 percent of developers say finding a job remains difficult. But the issue isn’t a lack of open positions – it’s the hiring process, especially for early-career entrants.

say finding a job remains difficult. But the issue isn’t a lack of open positions – it’s the hiring process, especially for early-career entrants. Even as hiring picks up, layers of friction make landing a job harder than it should be, and many developers filter out long before the offer stage. Sixty-six percent of developers want to be evaluated on real-world skills over theoretical tests.



“The shift from human-only work to AI-augmented work is accelerating, and now AI isn’t just assisting—it’s acting as an agent, making decisions, generating code and performing tasks once limited to skilled professionals,” said Kyle Lagunas, Head of Strategy & Principal Analyst at Aptitude Research. “This isn’t a future problem; it’s today’s reality. HR needs to be thinking beyond hiring and upskilling—it’s about workforce planning at a whole new level.”

The 2025 HackerRank Developer Skills Report also takes a closer look at the tech hiring experience from the developer’s perspective at various career stages, including current challenges around resume filters, response times, ghost postings, assessment prep and more. That is contrasted against how AI is changing both how developers work and how they view their work in the context of career development, learning and upskilling, providing critical insights for employers looking to improve tech recruiting strategies and outcomes in 2025 and beyond.

Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank, commented, “For developers, the AI revolution is already here, and in most cases, they are adapting faster than their employers. Our research shows that if companies are serious about hiring and retaining tech talent, they need to rethink how they attract, engage and upskill developers sooner rather than later. This report offers a clear look at what needs to change and why.”

To download the 2025 HackerRank Developer Skills Report, visit https://www.hackerrank.com/reports/developer-skills-report-2025 .