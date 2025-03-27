The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease Launches Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Blood Test Performance Database for Clinicians

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) launched today its Alzheimer’s Blood Test Performance Database, a first-of-its-kind resource designed to support clinicians and other healthcare decision makers in evaluating the performance of blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease.

With blood tests emerging as a transformative tool in Alzheimer's diagnostics, clinicians now have a less invasive and more accessible complement to traditional methods like cerebrospinal fluid analysis and PET scans. But with a growing number of tests becoming available, clinicians lack a simple way to assess which tools meet clinical standards. The Alzheimer's Blood Test Performance Database addresses this critical gap – providing a clear, centralized view of how each test compares against performance standards recommended by CEOi's expert BBM Workgroup.

“It is essential that clinicians and consumers have access to accurate data on the performance of new Alzheimer’s blood tests to inform their personal and clinical decisions regarding new disease-modifying medicines,” said George Vradenburg, Convenor of the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s. “The Alzheimer’s Blood Test Performance Database is a significant step forward in ensuring that healthcare providers can make timely and informed choices in a rapidly-evolving marketplace for Alzheimer’s blood tests. This resource will help both clinicians and patients keep pace with advancements in Alzheimer’s diagnostics and lead to improved patient care and to patient access to new medicines.”

The database is built on data voluntarily submitted by companies offering Alzheimer’s blood tests in the U.S. All submissions follow a standardized format and are independently quality checked for consistency, clarity, and scientific rigor. The database will be regularly updated to ensure healthcare providers have the most current information on test performance.

The launch comes at a time of growing momentum in Alzheimer’s diagnostics—and growing urgency. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential to connecting patients with the right care, treatment, and support. But to achieve this, providers must have access to trustworthy, comparative insights about diagnostic tools. By equipping the field with this resource, CEOi is helping to drive smarter decision-making, more confident clinical adoption, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients.

For more information and to access the CEOi Alzheimer’s Blood Test Performance Database, please visit the CEOi website.

About CEOi: The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi), convened by UsAgainstAlzheimer’s in 2013, is an organization of global private-sector leaders from across the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, caregiving, and financial sectors. CEOi has joined together to provide business leadership in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, working with stakeholders from across sectors to transform the disease from a social, health, and economic crisis into an opportunity for healthy aging worldwide.

Media requests should be directed to:

Caroline Hubbard, CEOi Secretariat

chubbard@highlanterngroup.com

Attachment