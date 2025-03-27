Vanqua Bio to Present at the AD/PD™ 2025 International Conference

CHICAGO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the company will present at AD/PD™ 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, taking place in Vienna, Austria on April 1-5.

Vanqua Bio Presentation Information:

Title: VQ-101, A SMALL MOLECULE ALLOSTERIC ACTIVATOR OF GLUCOCERBROSIDASE (GCASE), DEMONSTRATES ROBUST AND SUSTAINED TARGET ENGAGEMENT IN HUMANS

Session date and time: Saturday, April 4th 4:55 PM CEST

Presenter: Dr. Philip Kremer (CHDR)

The presentation will detail interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of VQ-101 in healthy volunteers and patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Phase 1a portion of the trial consisted of randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single and multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers. In Phase 1a, VQ-101 achieved robust peripheral and central exposure, was well tolerated, and demonstrated sustained activation of live-cell lysosomal GCase by more than 75%. This exceeded the study’s target engagement goal of 50% activation, which was informed by human genetics and Vanqua’s preclinical studies in patient-derived dopaminergic neurons in which 50% activation of GCase resulted in significant blockade of the accumulation of insoluble alpha synuclein, the pathologic hallmark of PD. The Phase 1b portion of the trial in patients with PD with and without GBA mutations is ongoing and expected to complete later this year.

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived CNS cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Initially, we are targeting glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in peripheral and central inflammatory disorders, including renal, dermatologic and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.