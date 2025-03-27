GKN Automotive opens STEM Innovation Labs to find India’s future engineers

GKN Automotive opens new Innovation Labs for local schools in Oragadam and Bengaluru

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) labs will provide hands-on learning experiences and access to electronic and mechanical tools

GKN Automotive’s global Future Talent Programme is focused on developing the next generation of engineers around the world



CHENNAI, India and BENGALURU, India, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, today opened two new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Innovation Labs in India as part of the company’s global Future Talent Programme.

A key focus of GKN Automotive’s Future Talent Programme and its work with its community is to inspire the next generation of engineers around the world. Working in partnership with non-profit organisations SRF Foundation in Oragadam and Learning Links Foundation in Bengaluru, the organisation is focused on partnering with non-profits that are transforming education for vulnerable communities in India. This initiative aims to address the growing engineering skills shortage by providing new infrastructure, new science curriculums and mentoring local teachers.

The latest initiative and investment opened Innovation Labs in Kancheepuram District, Oragadam and Bengaluru, with a further two labs to open in Oragadam later this year.

The STEM Innovation Labs were inaugurated by Tom Salisbury, Director of Sustainability at GKN Automotive, at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Padappai, Oragadam on 26 March 2025 and at Government High School, Doddenkundi, Bengaluru on 27 March 2025.

Tom Salisbury commented: “GKN Automotive’s Future Talent Programme is all about nurturing tomorrow’s talent, today and this latest investment will positively contribute to the local communities in Oragadam and Bangalore. STEM education is essential for fuelling the innovation the world needs to tackle some of the challenges we collectively face. These Innovation Labs allow local students to expand their knowledge, develop critical thinking, and nurture creativity in a safe space.”

The new Innovation Labs will provide students with hands-on learning experiences within a safe environment including access to electronic tools, mechanical kits and rapid prototyping equipment, among other advanced technologies.

GKN Automotive is the market leader in drive systems and trusted partner to most of the world’s global automotive companies. The automotive technology company specialises in developing and supplying market-leading drive system technologies, from sideshafts to advanced torque management systems, alongside system integration expertise. Through its purpose to ‘drive a cleaner, more sustainable world’ and its sustainability strategy, GKN Automotive is committed to leading the transition to net zero through climate action, while also delivering its ambitious goals related to people, responsible sourcing and impact.

GKN Automotive is at the forefront of innovation, with origins dating back to 1759. Today, it operates in 21 countries employing around 24,000 people across its core business and joint ventures and is part of Dowlais Group plc, a specialist engineering group focused on the automotive sector.

