Brazil Data Center Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2030: $5.95+ Bn Investment Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

The Brazil Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.81%

This report analyses the Brazil data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players in the Brazil data center market include Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Elea Data Centers, Cirion Technologies, and Angola Cable, among others.

Companies such as Ada Infrastructure, Surfix Data Center, CloudHQ, and 247 Data Center are emerging in the Brazil data center market, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.

The cloud market in Brazil is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the future. Major global cloud providers in the Brazil data center market such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and others continue to expand their presence.

For instance, in November 2024, Microsoft announced its plan to invest USD 2.70 billion in cloud and AI Infrastructure over the next three years in Brazil. Earlier, in September 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced its plan to invest around USD 1.80 billion to expand its data center operations throughout 2034.

The Brazil data center market has about 73 operational colocation data centers and most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

Sao Paulo is the top data center destination in the Brazil data center market. It continues to be Brazil's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are more than 40 existing and 20+ upcoming data centers in Sao Paulo.

According to Turner & Townsend's 2024 Data Center Cost Index, developing a data center in Sao Paulo costs $10.10 per watt, making it one of the highest costs in the Latin America region. On average, the cost of developing data centers in Brazil ranges between $8.50 and $9.50 per watt.

Scala AI City, a collaboration between Scala Data Centers and the government of Rio Grande do Sul has emerged as the largest data center initiative in Latin America, representing a significant investment in the future of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing technologies within the region.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Afonso Franca Engenhari

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Grupo PML

Jacobs Engineering

Modular Data Centers

Mendes Holler

Quark

Racional Engenharia

Zeittec

ZFB Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Bosch Security & Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis (NextStream)

Amazon Web Services

Ascenty

Angola Cables

Ava Telecom

Cirion Technologies

Elea Data Centers

Equinix

EVEO

Hostdime

Microsoft

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

Takoda Data Centers

Teccloud

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

New Entrants

ADA Infrastructure

CloudHQ

Surfix Data Center

247 Data Centers

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Sao Paulo

Other States

