Nayax and N-and Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Offer Next-Generation Smart Screens with Embedded Payments

HERZLIYA, Israel and BRISTOL, United Kingdom, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, and N-and Group ("N-and"), a leading provider of advanced Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technologies, today announced a long-term strategic partnership to embed Nayax-powered payment technology within N-and products. The first will be its payment-enabled smart screens for next generation automated self-service commerce machines. N-and Group will integrate Nayax's embedded OEM payment technology directly into its extensive lineup of smart screen solutions for OEMs.

As part of the partnership, N-and will deliver smart screens that combine seamless, secure embedded payments by Nayax with cutting-edge design, vandal-proof durability, and sophisticated remote management and telemetry functions. OEMs will benefit from cost-optimized embedded payment hardware, enabling card present, and more than 80 different payment methods, globally.

N-and expects to deploy thousands of N-PAY™ and N-TOUCH™ smart screens with the embedded Nayax payments, across a wide range of addressable verticals. The deployment will include both new machines and existing machines retrofitted with smart screen technology. Nayax and N-and aim to serve OEMs like LAVAZZA, and operators like IVS Group, with an exceptionally flexible platform capable of driving adoption across diverse markets, like hospitality, fitness and transportation.

“Embedding Nayax payments within N-and’s advanced HMI solutions strategically deepens our integration with OEM supply chains, streamlining the way we reach customers in high-growth verticals like vending, coffee, and micro markets,” said Oren Tepper, Nayax Chief Commercial Officer. “Operators receive seamless access to embedded payment technology from day one, ensuring smooth and proven interoperability across all machine components. This strategic partnership proves yet again that our unique embedded solution has strong market acceptance and traction."

“At N-and, we are dedicated to advancing innovation in human-machine interaction. Our partnership with Nayax represents a major milestone in delivering seamless, secure, and frictionless EMV payments within our smart screen solutions. Through this collaboration, we are equipping OEMs and operators with a powerful, future-ready solution that not only enhances the user experience but also unlocks new revenue opportunities,” said Tarcisio Vergani, N-and Chief Executive Officer.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About N-and Group

Headquartered in Bristol, with operations in the UK, Italy, and Hong Kong, N-and combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative, customer-centric approach to driving digital transformation across various industries.

N-and Group specialises in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced embedded solutions, including touchscreens, edge HMI, and graphical user interfaces that redefine human-machine interaction. With expertise in IoT software platforms, business intelligence, connectivity services, and digital payment solutions, N-and empowers businesses to optimise operations and unlock new revenue streams.

With a proven track record of delivering successful solutions to market, N-and provides innovative, highly customisable technology tailored to the needs of leading companies in their respective industries—from smart gym equipment manufacturers to coffee service and vending OEMs and operators, to name just a few.

For more information, please visit www.n-andgroup.com.

