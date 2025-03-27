Bioplastics And Biopolymers Market Key Drivers, Opportunities and Trends | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioplastics and biopolymers market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach approximately $21 billion in 2024. With sustainability taking center stage across industries, the market is expected to climb to around $45 billion by 2034, registering a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% over the forecast period.

This growth is fueled by heightened environmental awareness, regulatory pressure to reduce plastic waste, and rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives across key industries such as packaging, automotive, agriculture, and consumer goods.

Key Market Trends

Surging Adoption Across End-Use Industries : Bioplastics are gaining momentum in sectors like packaging , consumer goods , and transportation , where sustainability is now a core consideration in product development and procurement strategies.

: Bioplastics are gaining momentum in sectors like , , and , where sustainability is now a core consideration in product development and procurement strategies. Technological Advancements : Continuous innovations in material formulation and processing techniques are unlocking new application areas—especially in food-grade packaging, medical disposables, and durable goods.

: Continuous innovations in are unlocking new application areas—especially in food-grade packaging, medical disposables, and durable goods. Shift Toward Circular Economy: The focus on renewable feedstocks and biodegradable materials is aligning with global efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependency and transition toward a circular materials economy.

Biodegradable Bioplastics Leading the Charge

Driven by government mandates and consumer preferences, biodegradable materials are projected to dominate market growth. These solutions address one of the world’s most urgent challenges—plastic pollution—by offering safer end-of-life disposal and natural decomposition.

Packaging Emerges as the Dominant End-Use Industry

The demand for sustainable, recyclable, and compostable packaging is rapidly rising across FMCG, food and beverage, and e-commerce sectors. Bioplastics offer a credible alternative to petroleum-based plastics and are increasingly being adopted to meet eco-labeling and compliance standards.

Key Product & Raw Material Highlights

PBAT: A Biodegradable Powerhouse

Polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments, favored for its excellent degradability in both industrial and natural environments. Commonly blended with PLA and starch-based polymers, PBAT plays a vital role in enhancing the performance of bags, films, cutlery, and agricultural applications.

Sugarcane & Sugar Beet: Renewable Feedstocks in Focus

Sugarcane and sugar beet are leading the renewable materials landscape due to their rich fermentable sugar content. These crops support the production of PLA and PHA bioplastics without competing with food crops, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing carbon sequestration—making them ideal for bio-based polymer production.

End-Use Industry Spotlight: Consumer Goods

The consumer goods segment is expected to be the second-largest end-use industry in 2024. From packaging and household items to disposable cutlery and textiles, manufacturers are integrating bioplastics into product designs to meet eco-conscious consumer demand and comply with plastic reduction mandates. This shift is transforming supply chains and driving material innovation.

Regional Performance Overview

Region Market Position (By Value) Asia-Pacific Dominant North America High Growth Europe Third Largest

Europe: Leading in Policy and Innovation

The European market is at the forefront of bioplastics R&D and policy support. With strong governmental backing, European players like BASF, TotalEnergies Corbion, Biome Bioplastics, and Bio-On are investing in scalable, high-performance, compostable materials. Sectors such as automotive and agriculture are rapidly adopting bio-based solutions in alignment with Europe’s green objectives.

Country-Specific Growth Insights

Country CAGR by 2034 South Korea 22.1% Japan 21.1% United Kingdom 20.6% China 19.9% United States 19.6%

South Korea: Innovation-Driven Growth

With a thriving tech ecosystem and strong manufacturing base, South Korea is accelerating bioplastic adoption in automotive and electronics. Government backing and corporate sustainability mandates are pushing growth to an impressive 22.1% CAGR.

United States: Eco-Conscious Regulations Fuel Market Expansion

Stringent plastic regulations, coupled with a shift toward low-carbon materials, are propelling growth across packaging, automotive, and retail sectors.

Japan: R&D Investments and Lightweight Materials Powering Demand

Japanese automakers and consumer brands are integrating bioplastics for weight reduction and performance, supported by robust policy frameworks and public awareness.

Competitive Landscape

The market is shaped by a blend of global giants and agile innovators. While established players leverage their manufacturing scale and global presence, emerging brands focus on niche applications and specialty biopolymers.

Key Players

BASF SE

Novamont S.p.A

NatureWorks LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Total Corbion PLA

Braskem S.A.

Futerro

Cardia Bioplastics

Bio-on S.p.A.

Telles (part of Metabolix)

Croda International PLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Green Dot Bioplastics

PHA-plus

Kaneka Corporation

ecent Developments in the Biopolymers & Bioplastics Market: Global Collaborations, Certifications, and Innovation Driving the Future of Sustainable Materials

As the global demand for eco-friendly materials continues to surge, key players in the bioplastics and biopolymers market are making significant strides through strategic collaborations, regulatory achievements, and technological advancements. Here are five of the most impactful recent developments shaping the industry's momentum:

1. SNF Group Launches Polymer Production Project in Oman to Boost Middle East Capabilities

Date: December 2024

Type: Production Expansion

SNF, a leading European provider of chemical-enhanced oil recovery solutions, has received regulatory clearance to launch a major polymer production project in Oman. This approval follows the company’s announcement of a $250 million expansion budget earlier in 2024.

The move marks a significant strategic push into the Middle East polymer market, positioning Oman as an emerging hub for high-performance, sustainable polymer manufacturing. SNF's investment will not only support regional oil recovery technologies but also align with the broader industry shift toward localized, environmentally responsible production. This development strengthens SNF’s global supply chain while reinforcing Oman’s ambitions to become a key player in the polymer industry.

2. S D Polymers Achieves India’s First BIS Certification for PP Polymer Products

Date: June 2024

Type: Regulatory Certification

In a landmark achievement for India’s polymer industry, S D Polymers Pvt. Ltd. has become the first polymer compounding company in the country to receive BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification for its Polypropylene (PP) polymer products.

This recognition reinforces the company’s leadership in ensuring product quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. The certification not only enhances trust among clients and partners but also paves the way for wider domestic and international market access. In an industry where quality assurance is a critical differentiator, S D Polymers’ milestone positions it as a trailblazer in standardized, high-performance polymer manufacturing in India.

3. Stratasys Partners with Select Additive Technologies to Expand 3D Polymer Printing in the U.S.

Date: April 2024

Type: Strategic Partnership

Stratasys, a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has entered an exclusive partnership with Select Additive Technologies, a division of Morris Group, Inc., one of the largest machine tool distributors in the United States.

This collaboration aims to significantly expand Stratasys' polymer 3D printing technologies across the U.S. market by leveraging Morris Group’s extensive distribution network and customer base. The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of high-performance, precision polymer materials in sectors such as aerospace, medical, and automotive, further strengthening Stratasys’ foothold in industrial-grade additive manufacturing.

4. BASF and Confoil Collaborate on Certified Compostable Paper Trays for Sustainable Packaging

Date: June 2022

Type: Product Innovation

BASF, a global chemicals leader, and Confoil, a packaging manufacturer, announced the successful development of certified compostable, dual-ovenable paper trays. The trays are made from lightweight paperboard coated with BASF’s Ecovio PS 1606 biopolymer, offering a fully compostable solution that withstands both oven and microwave use.

This innovation addresses the growing demand for sustainable food packaging by offering functionality without compromising environmental responsibility. With rising consumer awareness and stricter packaging regulations, the partnership positions BASF and Confoil at the forefront of eco-friendly, ready-to-eat packaging solutions.

5. TotalEnergies Corbion and BGF Join Forces for PLA Product Development

Date: November 2022

Type: Strategic Collaboration

In a step forward for the bio-based plastics industry, TotalEnergies Corbion, a key player in PLA (Polylactic Acid) production, entered a collaboration with BGF, aiming to develop advanced applications and ensure the consistent supply of Luminy PLA resins.

This partnership is designed to support the scaling of biodegradable and compostable materials in industries ranging from packaging to textiles. By leveraging BGF’s market access and TotalEnergies Corbion’s technological expertise, the alliance is expected to drive innovation in bio-based alternatives to conventional fossil-fuel plastics, helping brands and manufacturers meet their sustainability goals.

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Segmentation

By Type

- Starch-based

- PLA (Polylactic Acid)

- PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

- Bio-PET (Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate)

- Other Types

By Application

- Packaging

- Consumer Goods

- Agricultural

- Automotive

- Electronics

- Textiles

By End-Use Industry

- Food & Beverage

- Automotive

- Healthcare

- Consumer Products

- Agriculture

By Form

- Rigid

- Flexible

By Geographic Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (バイオプラスチックおよびバイオポリマー市場), Korean (바이오플라스틱 및 바이오폴리머 시장), Chinese (生物塑料和生物聚合物市场), French (Marché des bioplastiques et des biopolymères), German (Markt für Biokunststoffe und Biopolymere), and Italian (Mercato delle bioplastiche e dei biopolimeri), etc.

