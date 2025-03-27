Catapult Launches Vector 8 - The Future of Athlete Monitoring

Boston, MA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (ASX:CAT), the global leader in sports technology for professional teams, announced today the launch of Vector 8—representing a significant leap forward in athlete performance monitoring. Vector 8 empowers teams to make precise, real-time decisions through an unprecedented live experience, streamline operations with faster, more efficient workflows, and gain clearer insights into athlete performance through a completely reimagined user experience.

The Vector 8 athlete monitoring system features a state-of-the-art wearable device powered by the most advanced microprocessors and inertial sensors in sport, the fastest and most computationally powerful smart dock ever built, and a receiver/relay network that delivers unmatched athlete and area coverage—supporting up to 120 athletes across a 400 x 400 meter field.

“Vector 8 is the result of years of relentless innovation by our world-class team of data scientists, engineers, and sports scientists. This breakthrough represents a new era in athlete monitoring—delivering unmatched speed, precision, and usability. We’ve built a solution that not only saves teams significant time but fundamentally enhances their ability to make smarter, faster decisions in the moments that matter most,” said Matt Bairos, Chief Product Officer, Catapult.

Key benefits of Vector 8:

Speed: Accelerated insights and substantial time savings. A direct-to-cloud connection allows coaches to upload and analyze massive datasets up to 20x faster than previous solutions. Coaching staff can simultaneously view, edit, and analyze reports across multiple users and devices in real time.

Accelerated insights and substantial time savings. A direct-to-cloud connection allows coaches to upload and analyze massive datasets up to 20x faster than previous solutions. Coaching staff can simultaneously view, edit, and analyze reports across multiple users and devices in real time. Efficiency: Teams will spend less time managing data and more time coaching athletes. IoT-powered system management eliminates operational overhead, while pre-generated reports are available immediately after each session—allowing coaches to begin analysis the moment they leave the field. Vector 8’s open platform seamlessly integrates third-party biometric sensors into the Catapult performance ecosystem. By leveraging its robust infrastructure, Vector 8 streamlines data capture and enhances the depth of real-time analysis, empowering teams with more efficient workflows and richer performance insights.

Teams will spend less time managing data and more time coaching athletes. IoT-powered system management eliminates operational overhead, while pre-generated reports are available immediately after each session—allowing coaches to begin analysis the moment they leave the field. Vector 8’s open platform seamlessly integrates third-party biometric sensors into the Catapult performance ecosystem. By leveraging its robust infrastructure, Vector 8 streamlines data capture and enhances the depth of real-time analysis, empowering teams with more efficient workflows and richer performance insights. Real-Time Decisions: Coaches can assess athlete performance the moment it happens, powered by a live engine that delivers AI-driven, sport-specific data in any environment. With centimeter-level accurate GPS, built-in two-way (device-to-device) communication, and automatic cloud integration with Catapult’s Pro Video suite during games and training, Vector 8 provides the clearest picture of athlete performance and readiness to date—enabling coaches to deliver immediate, informed feedback to their athletes.

Catapult Vector 8 will be available for American Football teams beginning April 2025, rolling out for all major sports through the 2025 season. For more information, visit www.catapult.com/vector8.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 4,400 elite teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.







