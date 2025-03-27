Septerna Provides Corporate Overview and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Preclinical Work Advancing with Plans to Select a Next-Generation Oral Small Molecule PTH1R Agonist to Accelerate Toward the Clinic Later This Year

Phase 1 Trial for SEP-631, MRGPRX2 NAM Program for Mast Cell Diseases, Expected to Initiate in 2025

Well-Capitalized with $420.8M Balance Sheet as of YE 2024 to Support Operating Runway into Early 2028

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today provided a corporate overview complete with upcoming milestones and reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

“Our Native Complex Platform™ continues to produce a deep pipeline of oral small molecule programs,” said Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Septerna. “Following the recent decision to discontinue our SEP-786 program, we remain focused on the opportunity to transform treatment for patients with hypoparathyroidism and are rapidly advancing multiple promising next-generation PTH1R agonists with the potential to select a next-generation candidate to advance toward the clinic later this year. In addition, SEP-631, our selective MRGPRX2 NAM for mast cell diseases, is on track to enter the clinic this year. We also continue to make good progress with our TSHR program for Graves’ disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as our single- and multi-acting incretin receptor agonist programs for metabolic diseases. With an experienced team, powerful platform and strong balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to execute on our mission to develop multiple impactful GPCR medicines.”

Corporate Overview and Anticipated Milestones

PTH1R Agonist Program: In February 2025, Septerna discontinued its Phase 1 clinical trial of SEP-786, an oral small molecule agonist of the parathyroid hormone 1 receptor (PTH1R) in development for hypoparathyroidism, following the observation of two unanticipated events of elevated unconjugated bilirubin in the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the trial. The Grade 3 bilirubin elevations were reversible, without elevations in ALT, AST, and GGT liver enzyme levels and without liver injury, cholestasis or hemolysis. Non-clinical studies are underway to investigate the underlying mechanism of the observed effects. Observed early signals of on-target pharmacology in the MAD portion of the trial included increases in serum calcium and decreases in endogenous parathyroid hormone levels. Septerna is advancing several lead compounds with distinct chemical structures unrelated to SEP-786 and favorable pharmacokinetics profiles. The Company plans to select a next-generation oral small molecule PTH1R agonist development candidate to accelerate toward clinical development by the end of 2025.

SEP-631 MRGPRX2 NAM Program: Septerna continues to advance SEP-631, a selective oral small molecule MRGPRX2 negative allosteric modulator (NAM), for the treatment of mast cell diseases, including chronic spontaneous urticaria. The company anticipates initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2025 to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of SEP-631 in healthy volunteers.

TSHR NAM Program: Septerna continues to progress several TSHR NAM lead compounds towards selection of a development candidate designed to be a disease-modifying treatment for Graves’ disease and thyroid eye disease.

Incretin Receptor Program: Septerna also continues to progress several incretin receptor agonist lead compounds, including single- and multi-acting GLP-1, GIP, or glucagon receptor agonists for the treatment of metabolic diseases, towards selection of one or more development candidates.

Corporate Updates: In January 2025, Septerna appointed Gil Labrucherie, CFA, J.D., as chief financial officer. Mr. Labrucherie is a seasoned biopharma executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in finance and legal roles for public biopharmaceutical and technology companies.





Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $420.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Septerna expects its current cash position to support its planned operations into early 2028.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $420.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Septerna expects its current cash position to support its planned operations into early 2028. R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $65.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $36.0 million for year ended December 31, 2023.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $65.3 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $36.0 million for year ended December 31, 2023. G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $16.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.7 million for year ended December 31, 2023.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $16.6 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.7 million for year ended December 31, 2023. Net Loss: Net loss totaled $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $71.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

SEPTERNA, INC. Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023

2024

2023

Revenue $ 212 $ 118 $ 1,075 $ 151 Operating expenses (income): Research and development 19,317 10,326 65,337 35,979 General and administrative 5,613 3,100 16,561 9,722 Gain on sale of non-financial asset — (47,625 ) — (47,625 ) Total operating expenses (income) 24,930 (34,199 ) 81,898 (1,924 ) (Loss) income from operations (24,718 ) 34,317 (80,823 ) 2,075 Interest and other income, net 3,890 1,268 8,527 2,796 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (160 ) 691 (498 ) 691 Net (loss) income $ (20,668 ) $ 34,894 $ (71,798 ) $ 4,180 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (20,668 ) $ 4,144 $ (71,798 ) $ 567 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.64 ) $ 1.95 $ (7.26 ) $ 0.29 Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ 1.91 $ (7.26 ) $ 0.29 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 32,383,314 2,126,063 9,891,126 1,928,586 Diluted 32,383,314 2,455,078 9,891,126 2,177,124





SEPTERNA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for share and per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $

420,789 $ 137,512 $ 88,483 Working capital (1) 343,975 120,180 105,764 Total assets 456,554 174,281 130,867 Total liabilities 36,507 37,532 20,026 Convertible preferred stock — 224,157 149,215 Additional paid-in capital 538,321 10,119 8,199 Accumulated deficit (118,374 ) (97,706 ) (46,576 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 420,047 $ (87,408 ) $ (38,374 )