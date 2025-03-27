Infinidat and Veeam Team Up on Next-Generation Data Protection for Kubernetes-based Workloads

WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that Veeam, a leader in Kubernetes data resilience, can now leverage Infinidat’s InfiniBox® high-performance, cyber resilient storage solution to ensure data protection of Kubernetes-based workloads. The two companies are collaborating to support the enterprise market-wide adoption of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization as an alternative to traditional virtualization platforms. This collaboration enables organizations to modernize data infrastructures by bringing new and existing virtual machine (VM) workloads and virtualized applications to Kubernetes and container deployments.

Infinidat and Veeam have teamed up to offer a new joint solution that takes advantage of Veeam Kasten v7.5, the latest version of the industry’s leading Kubernetes resilience, recovery and mobility platform, combined with the massive scalability, robustness and enhanced cyber resilience capabilities of the newest-generation of InfiniBox storage systems to improve the next generation of data protection for large-scale enterprise environments up to billions of files. This joint solution offers enterprise customers and service providers a simple and comprehensive way to protect Kubernetes data.

“The combination of Veeam Kasten v7.5 and Infinidat’s InfiniBox storage solutions is a perfect match for protecting critical workloads that are running in a Kubernetes environment,” said Gaurav Rishi, VP, Kasten Product and Partnerships at Veeam. “Kubernetes has become a vital part of enterprise infrastructure, especially in large enterprises and service providers, from its infancy as a DevOps application development and deployment environment to now being a production platform for delivering enterprise-class business applications. It is essential for our mutual customers that Veeam and Infinidat provide a highly cyber resilient, highly scalable, and highly performant next-generation data protection solution.”

The joint solution provides a more seamless persistent storage layer with rapid backup and recovery for mission-critical stateful workloads, including support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. It leverages the expanded immutability support in Veeam Kasten v7.5 to enhance security of data by being able to trigger InfiniSafe® immutable snapshots, enabled by Infinidat’s Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver. In addition, multi-protocol flexibility supports persistent volumes via block and file protocols, optimizing the unparalleled ease of use of both the InfiniBox and Veeam Kasten v7.5.

“Infinidat’s comprehensive support for Veeam Kasten v7.5 enables large-scale Kubernetes production deployments that are reliable, robust, and cyber secure,” said Erik Kaulberg, VP of Strategy and Alliances at Infinidat. “Delivering best-in-class real-world application and workload performance, 100% availability, and cyber storage resilience, InfiniBox systems can scale to hundreds of thousands of persistent volumes. Partners like Veeam and Red Hat help fuel our containers innovation pipeline, providing a steady stream of enhancements that help our joint customers simplify all aspects of their container storage environments at enterprise scale.”

Infinidat has seen increased momentum with its CSI driver for petabyte-scale Kubernetes deployments of Red Hat OpenShift in hybrid multi-cloud environments, ideally suited for high-performance enterprise primary storage, data protection, and backup needs. Infinidat supports virtualized and containerized applications with an integrated set of trusted tools that maximize the advantages of virtualization options on a unified platform.

“As the virtualization landscape continues to evolve, many organizations are looking for a future proof virtualization solution. Red Hat OpenShift provides a complete application platform for both modern virtualization and containers, and through our collaboration with Infinidat and Veeam, users can leverage enhanced capabilities to scale and protect their VM and Kubernetes workloads,” said Mike Barrett, Vice President and General Manager, Hybrid Platforms at Red Hat.

Infinidat’s storage solutions are part of the Veeam Ready for Kubernetes program. In addition, the InfiniBox solution was successfully tested last year to work with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

To read Infinidat’s blog about its relationship with Veeam, click here . For more information about Infinidat’s certification for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

