GCL Subsidiary Named Exclusive Regional Distributor for ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that its subsidiary, Epicsoft Asia Pte Ltd (“Epicsoft Asia”), has been appointed by Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia Pte Ltd (“BNE”) as the exclusive regional distributor for “Elden Ring Nightreign,” the highly anticipated next chapter in the “Elden Ring” franchise.

The collaboration builds on a strong partnership established with the original “Elden Ring” release in 2022, further reinforcing GCL’s commitment to delivering premier gaming experiences to the gaming community. Under the terms of the agreement, Epicsoft Asia will manage the distribution of PlayStation 5 retail copies and Steam digital keys of the title across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the exclusive distributor of ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ in our territories,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO at GCL. “This appointment underscores our dedication to bringing world-class games to players across Asia. ‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ promises to elevate the franchise to new heights, and we are excited to play a key role in its launch.”

With an extensive distribution network and deep expertise in the gaming industry, Epicsoft Asia is committed to delivering a smooth and successful launch for the much-anticipated title. “Elden Ring Nightreign” is set for release on May 30, 2025, and will be available through leading retailers and digital storefronts across the region.

The continued success of BNE Asia and Epicsoft Asia underscores a shared vision of expanding access to high-quality interactive entertainment in Asia. Fans across the region can look forward to unparalleled gaming experiences within the critically acclaimed “Elden Ring” universe.

About GCL Global Holdings Ltd

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com.

About Epicsoft Asia

Epicsoft Asia, a subsidiary of GCL Global Holdings Ltd, is a premier distributor of interactive entertainment software. With a robust network and a proven track record of successful game launches, Epicsoft Asia is dedicated to bringing premier gaming experiences to players across Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia.

