4DMT to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets 2025 Ophthalmology Conference being held virtually on April 3-4, 2025. Members of the management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

RBC Capital Markets 2025 Ophthalmology Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025 Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. ET Webcast Link: Webcast

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year on the “Investors” section of the 4DMT website at https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events .

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. Our lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. Our lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. Our second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

