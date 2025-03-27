Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting Set to Nearly Triple in Size During 2025-2029, Reaching $76.04 Billion - ZF, Arrow Electronics, ABB, Fujitsu, and Ericsson Lead the Competition

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $21.8 billion in 2024 to $28.06 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the proliferation of wireless communication technologies, growing concerns over energy consumption, expansion of interconnected devices and networks, growing awareness of environmental issues, supportive policies, incentives, and regulations promoting energy efficiency.



The radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $76.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, rise in energy efficiency initiatives, increasing adoption of wireless sensor networks, development of smart cities, increasing investments in renewable energy.

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in efficiency, the emergence of smart buildings, focus on environmental sustainability, integration with wireless communication standards, the trend towards smaller and more integrated electronic devices.



The increasing demand for IoT and wireless devices is expected to drive the growth of the radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting market. For example, in October 2023, SmartTek Solutions, a US-based software company, reported that total spending on IoT increased from $1 trillion in 2022 to $1.1 trillion. As a result, the rising demand for IoT and wireless devices is contributing to the growth of the RF energy harvesting market.



Key players in the RF energy harvesting market are driving advancements such as energy-harvesting Bluetooth to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of wireless communication and IoT devices. For instance, Globalscale Technologies Inc. introduced the energy-harvesting Bluetooth LE 5.3 module in October 2023, featuring the low-power ATM33/e Series SoC from Atmosic Technologies. This module, named GTI-ATM3330e, integrates Bluetooth 5.3-compliant radio with an ARM Cortex M33F application processor and advanced power management for optimal battery life in devices.



In August 2022, E-peas, a Belgium-based energy equipment company, formed a partnership with Energous Corporation. As a result of this collaboration, they introduced the Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit, designed to support a variety of applications, including IoT, industrial, retail, and medical sectors. Energous Corporation, a US-based company, specializes in RF-based charging technology.



North America was the largest region in the radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting market in 2024. The regions covered in the radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Transducer; Photovoltaic And Electrodynamic; Thermoelectric And Radio Frequency (RF) transducer; Power Management Integrated Circuit; Secondary Battery

2) By Energy Source: Electric; Gravitational; Magnetic; Nuclear; Thermal; Chemical; Mechanical; Radiation

3) By Frequency Range: Low Frequency (< 1 GHz); Medium Frequency (1-10 GHz); High Frequency (>10 GHz)

4) By Application: Wireless Switching System; Wireless Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) System; Wireless Sensing And Telematics System; Tire Pressure Monitoring System; Asset Tracking System; Remote Health Monitoring System; Regenerative Energy Harvesting System

5) By End-User Industry: Electronics; Healthcare; Defense And Aerospace; Automotive; Telecommunications



Subsegments:



1) By Transducer: Piezoelectric Transducers; Electromagnetic Transducers; Other Types Of Transducers

2) By Photovoltaic And Electrodynamic: Photovoltaic Energy Harvesting Systems; Electrodynamic Energy Harvesting Systems

3) By Thermoelectric And Radio Frequency (RF) Transducer: Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting Systems; RF Energy Harvesting Systems

4) By Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC): Voltage Regulators; Power Converters; Other PMIC Components

5) By Secondary Battery: Lithium-Ion Batteries; Supercapacitors; Other Types Of Secondary Batteries



Key Companies Mentioned: ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Arrow Electronics Inc.; ABB Limited; Fujitsu Limited; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $76.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.3% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting market report include:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Arrow Electronics Inc.

ABB Limited

Fujitsu Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Microchip Technology Inc

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Mouser Electronics Inc.

PowerFilm Inc.

Everactive Inc

Enocean GmbH

Mide Technology Corp

Drayson Technologies Ltd

Nikola Labs Inc.

Powercast Corp

Sodaq B.V.

ONiO

Micropelt GmbH

e-peas S.A.

Wiliot Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udsu17

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.