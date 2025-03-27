TAB Bank Closes $13 Million Lender Finance Facility with Capital Foundry to Fuel Small and Middle-Market Business Growth

OGDEN, Utah, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $13 million lender finance facility for Capital Foundry, a Pittsburgh-based specialty finance lender that provides a variety of debt and credit products as well as business consulting services to small businesses and middle-market companies. This addition to Capital Foundry resources will enable the firm to expand its lending capabilities and better serve businesses seeking financing to support growth and working capital needs.

Capital Foundry offers non-dilutive credit and debt solutions for underserved small and middle-market U.S.-based manufacturing, consulting and services industry companies. With expertise across multiple sectors, including a focus on energy services, the firm also offers business consulting services to help management teams achieve their growth, reorganization and capitalization goals.

“TAB Bank and Capital Foundry share a commitment to supporting businesses that often struggle to access flexible financing solutions traditionally offered by local and regional banks,” said Justin Hatch, Chief Lending Officer at TAB Bank. “We look forward to our working partnership and empowering these businesses with the funding they need to succeed.”

“Capital Foundry is excited to partner with TAB Bank,” said Neal Shipley, CEO of Capital Foundry. “TAB has exceptional customer service and attention to detail. It was a pleasure to work with their team, and we look forward to a wonderful partnership.”

TAB Bank provides customized financial solutions to help businesses thrive in competitive markets. With a range of services, including working capital facilities, term loans and equipment financing, TAB Bank delivers bold financial solutions that lift and empower businesses nationwide.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .

About Capital Foundry

Capital Foundry addresses the needs of underserved middle-market enterprises operating in a variety of places throughout a typical business cycle. CF has a demonstrated track record of success financing rapidly growing businesses, regardless of the sector, whose principal revenue source is not based in a traditional asset. Primarily, Capital Foundry is focused on receivable based securities, but has taken other assets as collateral and prides itself in providing flexible financing options for its clients. While being industry agnostic, Capital Foundry focuses the majority of its lending practice in the energy, health-care, technology, freight, and other service based industries.