Spirit Blockchain Capital Unveils Innovative Crypto ETPs on SIX and Deutsche Börse, Pioneering the Future of Digital Asset Investing

Zug, Switzerland, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Digital AG (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE:SPIR / OTC:SPBCF / FRA:RTFB), helping advance digital asset finance through thoughtful innovation, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its first suite of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse Frankfurt’s regulated segments marking a major milestone in the Company’s mission to bridge traditional finance with the world of blockchain. The Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP and Spirit Solana Yield+ ETP offer investors a seamless, institutional-grade entry point into Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) staking strategies, bringing the benefits of decentralized finance into fully regulated, transparent, and exchange-listed investment vehicles.

Through our partnership with Issuance.Swiss AG, we are excited to launch these ETPs with a cutting-edge approach. By combining leading staking technology with Issuance.Swiss’s expertise in financial product structuring, this partnership transforms institutional staking into a seamless, accessible ETP format—offering investors a powerful new way to capture staking rewards within a trusted framework.

Domiciled in Switzerland, each ETP is fully collateralized and physically backed by the underlying digital assets, stored securely in cold storage with institutional-grade custodians. The Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP and Spirit Solana Yield+ ETP carry a management fee of 1.49%, ensuring accessibility and long-term value for investors.

With the launch of these crypto ETPs, Spirit is executing on its long-term vision of making digital assets more accessible, liquid, and structured for institutional and retail investors alike. Spirit’s model leverages best-in-class financial infrastructure, regulatory oversight, and deep blockchain expertise, ensuring that each product is built for security, efficiency, and long-term value creation.

“Our ETPs represent just the beginning,” said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital. “This launch demonstrates how we are uniquely positioned to provide structured, compliant, and yield-generating blockchain investment solutions. Our model is designed for efficiency, enabling us to rapidly expand our offerings across different digital asset categories.”

"This launch is a game-changer for Spirit and underpins our digital asset strategy," said Francisco Lung, Chief Investment Officer of Spirit Blockchain Capital. "By combining leading staking technology with institutional-grade product structuring, we are offering investors a secure and transparent way to access staking rewards through a familiar ETP format."

Spirit has developed an effective and scalable framework for bringing new digital asset products to market. By integrating institutional-grade asset management practices with blockchain-native investment opportunities, Spirit ensures that future product releases will be fast, cost-efficient, and aligned with evolving market demands.

With a robust pipeline of tokenized financial instruments, Spirit is set to introduce a diverse suite of ETPs, including those focused on DeFi, staking rewards, tokenized real-world assets, and cross-chain investment opportunities.

As a registered financial institution, Spirit is uniquely positioned to redefine how digital assets fit into the broader financial ecosystem. With a strong foundation in Switzerland’s regulatory framework, Spirit continues to set new industry standards for compliant, structured, and secure digital asset investment solutions.

“Our goal is clear,” Bateman added. “We are building the infrastructure for the next generation of digital asset investment products, seamlessly integrating blockchain finance into traditional markets. This launch is a testament to our commitment to innovation and efficiency, and it’s only the beginning.”

