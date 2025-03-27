Male Fertility Industry Analysis 2019-2034: Trends, Shares and Projections by Test Type, Treatment Type, Supplement, End User and Region

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Fertility Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The male fertility market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.96 billion in 2024 to $4.19 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing lifestyles and habits, environmental factors, advancements in medical technology, increasing awareness and acceptance of male fertility issues, socioeconomic factors.



The male fertility market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, rising prevalence of male fertility disorders, growing demand for assisted reproductive technologies, expanding access to fertility treatments, increasing research and development in male fertility solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include personalized medicine in male fertility treatments, integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in diagnosis and treatment, shift towards natural and holistic approaches to improve male fertility, telemedicine and remote monitoring for fertility consultations, emphasis on mental health and stress management in male fertility care.



The increasing funding for fertility research is expected to propel the growth of the male fertility market going forward. For instance, in October 2023, according to the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, a US-based health department, granted $2.26 million to study fertility-sparing treatments. Further, in September 2022, the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), an Australia-based medical research organization, awarded a total of $3.3 million in grants to support endometriosis sufferers, search for fertility options, and improve clinical registries. Therefore, the increasing funding for fertility research is driving the growth of the male fertility market.



Major companies operating in the male fertility market are focusing on innovation in services such as testing services to help people access information about their fertility, allowing them to take greater control of their reproductive health. For instance, in November 2022, Superdrug Stores plc, a UK-based retail company, launched the UK's first male fertility service on the high street. The testing service consists of a clinical-grade sperm test, comparable to a World Health Organization or NHS test, and is accepted by most fertility treatments. The services also offer clinical-grade semen analysis that uses 'state-of-the- art' AI microscopes. Results analyze 22 different parameters, including morphology - the size and shape of sperm. The discreet, at-home test kit can be picked up in store and taken home. The sample will then be picked up by a courier, and results will be available 48 hours after the lab receives them. A full diagnostic report will be provided, which can be used for onward referrals or reviews with a fertility specialist.



In March 2022, Ro, a US-based digital health company, acquired Dadi for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Ro aims to expand its fertility offerings and make these services more accessible, convenient, and affordable. Dadi is a US-based fertility company specializing in sperm testing, analysis, and storage.



North America was the largest region in the male fertility market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the male fertility market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the male fertility market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Test Type: Sperm Agglutination; DNA Fragmentation Technique; Oxidative Stress Analysis; Computer Assisted Semen Analysis; Sperm Penetration Assay; Other Test Types

2) By Treatment Type: Assisted Reproductive Technology; Varicocele Surgery; Medication

3) By Supplement: Antioxidants; Vitamins; Minerals; Amino Acids; Enzymes

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Fertility Centers; Research Institutes; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Sperm Agglutination: Seminal Plasma Agglutination Test; Sperm-Bound Antibody Tests

2) By DNA Fragmentation Technique: Sperm DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI) Tests; Comet Assay

3) By Oxidative Stress Analysis: Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) Measurement; Antioxidant Capacity Tests

4) By Computer Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA): Motility Analysis; Morphology Assessment

5) By Sperm Penetration Assay: Sperm-oocyte Interaction Tests; In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Models

6) By Other Test Types: Hormonal Tests; Genetic Testing; Semen Culture Tests



Key Companies Profiled: Bayer Healthcare Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; MERCK KGaA; Essity AB; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Male Fertility market report include:

Bayer Healthcare Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

MERCK KGaA

Essity AB

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Endo International plc.

Cook Medical

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

EMD Serono Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Vitrolife

CinnaGen Co.

Aytu BioScience Inc.

Kindbody

Cryos International

AdvaCare Pharma USA

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Apricus Biosciences

Reprotech Ltd.

Vios Fertility Institute

Andrology Solutions

DxNow

Epicypher

INVO Bioscience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkhltl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.